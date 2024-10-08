Posted in: Games, Jackbox Games, Video Games | Tagged: The Jackbox Survey Scramble

The Jackbox Survey Scramble Reveals Its Release Date

After being revealed last month, Jackbox Games have given The Jackbox Survey Scramble Reveals an official release date a few weeks from now

Article Summary Jackbox Survey Scramble launches on October 24, offering a new party game experience across multiple platforms.

Play four dynamic game modes influenced by real players' responses in a family-friendly environment.

Challenge friends in Hilo, Speed, Squares, and Bounce, with unique gameplay and escalating challenges.

Guess popular and least popular answers, racing the clock and strategizing against rival teams.

Jackbox Games has confirmed the release date for The Jackbox Survey Scramble, as the game will arrive in a few weeks for multiple platforms. The team revealed today that the game will arrive on October 24.

The Jackbox Survey Scramble

Enjoy an all-new party experience for the whole family using the family-friendly filter. Play four game modes that constantly change based on answers submitted by real players around the globe, including you! Invite your friends, family, coworkers, and enemies to see how they think when it comes to questions like, "In one word, what's the cutest nickname for butts?" or "In one word, what's the best sandwich topping?"

Hilo: Can you guess the most popular one-word cat names? How about the least? In Hilo, compete to find the most and least popular answers to a wide variety of questions. The rankings may surprise you! It turns out a lot of people named their cat Frank. That's a freebie.

Can you guess the most popular one-word cat names? How about the least? In Hilo, compete to find the most and least popular answers to a wide variety of questions. The rankings may surprise you! It turns out a lot of people named their cat Frank. That's a freebie. Speed: In the fast-paced Speed, think on your toes to uncover as many answers on the list as possible, as quickly as possible. It's everyone for themselves in a race against the clock! Each round, the points increase, and the stakes get a little higher! Can you handle it?

In the fast-paced Speed, think on your toes to uncover as many answers on the list as possible, as quickly as possible. It's everyone for themselves in a race against the clock! Each round, the points increase, and the stakes get a little higher! Can you handle it? Squares: Two teams compete to claim three squares in a row on the grid. Guess popular choices for the first squares, semi-popular choices for the middle squares, and least popular choices for the final squares. We guarantee you've never had a more heated argument over attractive fictional characters than you will playing Squares!

Two teams compete to claim three squares in a row on the grid. Guess popular choices for the first squares, semi-popular choices for the middle squares, and least popular choices for the final squares. We guarantee you've never had a more heated argument over attractive fictional characters than you will playing Squares! Bounce: In Bounce, two teams control a paddle that sits on a scale between the most popular and least popular answers. Work with your team to guess an answer that puts your paddle in the right place to intercept a bouncing ball and stop your opponents from scoring a goal! But be careful! The ball gets faster with each answer!

