The Kanto Celebration is now live in Pokémon GO with a focus on Generation One Pokémon. Here are the full details of this weeklong event which will follow directly one day after the landmark Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto.

The full details from the official Pokémon GO blog:

Sunday, February 21, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Saturday, February 27, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time Features Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Weedle, Pikachu, Geodude, Clefairy, Psyduck, Slowpoke, Gastly, Voltorb, Magikarp, and more will be appearing more frequently in the wild.

While most of these are Community Day species, don't let that turn you off from this event. This is going to be a great chance to farm Candy XL for these Pokémon, many of which evolve into some of the most useful species in the game.

The following Pokémon will be attracted to Incense: Caterpie, Pidgey, Spearow, Poliwag, Abra, Seel, Machop, Krabby, Exeggcute, Horsea, Goldeen, and more.

Spearow is among the Pokémon that will have their Shiny forms newly released during Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto, so that's certainly worth popping on an Incense and getting after.

The following Pokémon will be hatching from 5 km Eggs: Oddish, Bellsprout, Tangela, Dratini, Pichu, Elekid, Magby, and more.

Niantic continues the trend of shifting the Baby Pokémon available in event-themed eggs with every event. Pichu, Elekid, and Magby aren't currently available outside of events, so if these are Pokémon that you're looking for, get out there and spin stops with your fingers crossed that you hit a 5 KM.

Enjoy event-exclusive Field Research tasks that reward Stardust and lead to encounters with Pokémon such as Doduo, Magnemite, Diglett, Omanyte, Kabuto, Snorlax, Jigglypuff, Clefairy, and more.

Doduo, Omanyte, Kabuto, and Snorlax are certainly rare when compared to other Kanto species depending on where you live. While some trainers who live on the water have easier access to Omanyte and Kabuto, and others who live on the west coast of the United States can find Doduo more commonly, most trainers have a harder time finding these species. These tasks, if readily available, might be a good chance to hunt for these Shinies while farming Candy.

The following Pokémon will be appearing in raids. Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Pikachu, Magikarp, and Dratini will be appearing in one-star raids. Scyther, Pinsir, Machoke, Kadabra, Haunter, Graveler, and Lapras will be appearing in three-star raids. Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, and Mewtwo will be appearing in five-star raids.

Stay tuned for a complete breakdown of the raid rotation, including information regarding which Pokémon can be Shiny as well as what their rates are.

Some of the Collection Challenges from Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto will continue throughout the Kanto Celebration event. Get Pokémon that know exclusive attacks from previous Community Day events!

You can read up here on which species will have their exclusive attacks available.

After this event wraps, a special Kanto Raid Day will be held on Sunday, February 28th that will feature Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres in raids while also introducing a new Shadow Legendary in a Team GO Rocket Special Research that culminates in a battle with Giovanni. Catch the full details here.