The Kanto Raid Day Is Happening Tomorrow In Pokémon GO

Tomorrow is Kanto Raid Day in Pokémon GO. It will run from 11 AM through 2 PM on Sunday, February 28th, and will feature Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres in raids. This isn't going to be any old raid day, as there are a bunch of added features, so let's dive into the details.

Here's what's happening during Kanto Raid day according to the official Pokémon GO blog, along with our tips and commentary:

Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres will be appearing in five-star raids! If you're lucky, you might even encounter a Shiny Articuno, Shiny Zapdos, or Shiny Moltres!

If you weren't able to get a Shiny, now may be the time to go as hard as you can on the birds. Raid Days have historically had an incredibly boosted Shiny rate, with Silph Researchers observing the rate at as high as one in 10 encounters. This is twice as good as the standard Legendary rate, so get your Rock-types ready, as those are the overall best shared counter for all of the birds in Pokémon GO. Articuno and Moltres can be duoed due to a shared double weakness to Rock-types, but you'll need at least a third player for Zapdos, which has no double weakness but is also weak to Ice-types.

We're hearing reports that Giovanni will be returning with a different Shadow Legendary Pokémon in his clutches. Get ready to complete some new Team GO Rocket Special Research to save this Pokémon, Trainers!

Niantic has since confirmed that Shadow Articuno will be available as Giovanni's encounter, making it the third time that Pokémon GO players can encounter it. Zapdos will follow in April followed by Moltres in May.

Pick up a free bundle of three Remote Raid Passes in the shop starting on Saturday, February 27 at 1:00 p.m. Pacific time to Monday, March 1 at 1:00 p.m. Pacific time. Earn up to five free Raid Passes by spinning Photo Discs at PokéStops or Gyms during event hours.

If you can get out in the world safely to play, be sure to take advantage of this!

During the event period, you can use a Charged TM to help a Shadow Pokémon forget the Charged Attack Frustration. Team GO Rocket Grunts will be appearing more frequently at PokéStops and in balloons throughout the event window.

Outside of special events, Shadow Pokémon cannot have their standard Charged Attack of Frustration replaced. Your best bet here is to mark the Shadow Pokémon you want to use TMs on by either tagging them or giving them a searchable name so that, when the event goes live, you won't forget.