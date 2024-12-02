Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble, SNK, The King Of Fighters | Tagged: The King Of Fighters AFK

The King Of Fighters AFK Hits Early Access In Select Countries

Netmarble has released The King Of Fighters AFK into Early Access on iOS and Android, but it's only available in two countries

Article Summary The King Of Fighters AFK is now in Early Access for mobile users in Canada and Thailand.

Exclusive Early Access rewards include fighters MATURE, IORI, and LEONA from the series.

Enjoy reimagined pixel art graphics and 5v5 team battles in The King Of Fighters AFK RPG.

Experience fast-paced progression and a variety of events for rewards in AFK gameplay.

Netmarble is now testing The King Of Fighters AFK out in Early Access, as a few countries now have access to the game on mobile. Don't get your hopes up just yet; the game is only available in two countries at the moment: Canada and Thailand. If you just so happen to be in one of those two locations, you can download the game from Google Play or App Store, create an account, and join the test period where you'll be able to play a limited version of the game with a select number of roster members while the devs test the game out. No word yet on when it will come out elsewhere, so we just have to sit around and wait.

The King Of Fighters AFK

The King Of Fighters AFK has prepared several exclusive rewards to welcome its Early Access users. They are guaranteed to receive MATURE, a fighter of the Orochi clan known for her AoE skills. In addition, the beloved characters from The King Of Fighters series, such as IORI and LEONA, will be issued as rewards for joining the Early Access.

The King Of Fighters AFK is based on SNK's The King of Fighters IP. The game features iconic fighters from The King Of Fighters series reimagined in pixel art graphics that gamers are familiar with from The King Of Fighters R-2 on Neo Geo Pocket Color, allowing players to build their own team of favorite characters and enjoy dynamic combats. The excitement intensifies with 5v5 team battles, and players can strategically create their decks by combining different characters and formations. As an AFK RPG, The King Of Fighters AFK offers players fast-paced growth and effortless progression. Players can rapidly power up their fighters, and a variety of events providing numerous rewards will further support player growth.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!