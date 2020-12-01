The King Of Fighters AllStar Gets A New Event With Seven Knights

Netmarble revealed this week that The King Of Fighters AllStar will be getting a new collaboration event with Seven Knights. The company is throwing a set of characters into the mix as you're getting a chance to snag three fighters and their Battle Cards, with two more on the way starting on December 3rd. There was no specific end date as to when these characters would no longer be available, but if we had to take a guess, you're looking at the next two weeks to participate in this, three weeks tops. It's a unique kind of crossover as you don't see this kind of stuff happen too often, except in the case of Netmarble properties where they love to send characters off to other IPs for a little fun. You can read more of the details of the event below.

Starting today, Seven Knights characters such as Rudy, Shane, and Rachel will be added to The King Of Fighters AllStar as collectible Fighters and Battle Cards. Dellons and Eileene, two other heroes from Seven Knights, will be available to collect starting on December 3rd. By logging in during the collaboration period, players are automatically gifted with a free Rachel fighter at no cost. Netmarble is also unleashing a series of events for players to enjoy, including: Rush Dungeon: Players can experience an exclusive story inspired by Seven Knights and earn collaboration battle cards.

Advent Dungeon: Players can collect Seven Knights coins in order to obtain Seven Knights Imprint Stones.

Team Relay Dungeon: Players can access and fight with Seven Knights' Niu Mo Wang by relaying with up to five teams of Fighters. Players can earn AS Purple Soul and Enhancement Hammers depending on how they scored.

Log in Bonus Event: By logging in, players can earn up to 100 Summon Tickets.