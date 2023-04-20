The King Of Fighters XV Offers New PlayStation Demo SNK has released a brand new demo for The King Of Fighters XV, giving you a limited amount of characters and stages to play.

SNK has released a brand new demo for The King Of Fighters XV exclusive to PlayStation owners that lets them play a limited version of the game. The move is a little weird, considering the game has been out since February of last year, and has released multiple DLCs to make the roster pretty hefty. So beyond the idea of trying to lure PS4 and PS5 players who don't already own it, it feels a tad late. In any case, this all-new demo features 15 playable characters for you to choose from, with a healthy mix of iconic favorites from the series and several newcomers to try out. The roster of playable characters in this demo includes Shun'ei, Meitenkun, Benimaru Nikaido, Isla, Heidern, Dolores, Kyo Kusanagi, Iori Yagami, Chizuru Kagura, Terry Bogard, Ryo Sakazaki, Chris, Mai Shiranui, Athena Asamiya, and Kula Diamond.

You'll be able to fight in offline versus and training modes, with a limited number of stages to choose from, and none of the bonus content beyond a couple of costume changes to define the same characters facing off. Another oddity for this that makes the demo weird is that save data from this demo version cannot be transferred to the retail version, so it doesn't matter if you manage to achieve anything; you won't get any credit for doing so if this demo manages to make you want to purchase it. We guess the entire bright side to The King Of Fighters XV demo is that if you're kind of interested in the game and you're not willing to plunk down the cash, you have an arcade version of the game to play on PS4 or PS5, with a comparable roster that feels like one you'd see in the '90s. The demo is currently available to download via the PlayStation Store.