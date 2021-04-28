The King Of Fighters XV Reveals The Trio Of Team Oroshi

SNK has revealed another team for The King Of Fighters XV as we get a better look at the trio that will make up Team Orochi. For the first time in 19 years, the team of Chris, Yashiro Nanakase, and Shermie will be reunited to form this group. All three characters come with their own trailers showing off their skills, which you can see down below, along with more info on all three characters for those who are not familiar. The game is still currently set to be released sometime in 2021.

Chris is the vocalist of the rock group C.Y.S. Like his bandmates Shermie and Yashiro, Chris is also a member of the Four Heavenly Kings of Orochi. Though he has no experience in martial arts, his attacks utilize his small frame and speed to overwhelm his opponents. At first glance, Chris seems like a well-mannered young boy, however his angelic smile hides his devilish demeanor.

Yashiro Nanakase is the lead guitarist of the rock group C.Y.S. However, this is all a front as, for the past 660 years, he has undergone multiple reincarnations as a member of the Four Heavenly Kings of Orochi- who are the true enemies of the Three Sacred Treasures. He develops an interest in the mysterious powers wielded by the strange being known as Verse and sets out with his friends Shermie and Chris to join The King Of Fighters XV.

Charming but dangerous, Shermie is both a fashion designer and the lead keyboardist for the band C.Y.S. Her true nature is the same as Yashiro and Chris, as she herself is a member of the Four Heavenly Kings of Orochi. She incorporates her love for pro wrestling into her attacks, where she relies on her flexibility to toss her opponents around. Shermie is very amicable to those around her, and though she seems quite laid back, nobody really knows if this, too, is an act.