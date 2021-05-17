The King Of Fighters XV Shows Off Team Art Of Fighting

SNK showed off three new characters coming to The King Of Fighters XV as players will have Team Art Of Fighting on the roster. The three characters will be familiar to long-time players as you're getting Ryo Sakazaki, Robert Garcia, and King. What's interesting about this lineup is that all three of these characters had previously been on a team together, but have not been paired up since King Of Fighters 2000, which was 21 years ago. Will they make a formidable combination again, or will all that time apart make it difficult for them to work together? Time will tell as the game will be coming out sometime later this year, which we hope to hear more about over the summer. In the meantime, enjoy all the character's trailers below.

RYO SAKAZAKI

Ryo is the son and entrusted owner of Takuma Sakazaki's dojos for the Kyokugenryu school of Karate. As a child, Ryo spent his time training his body, and eventually became so powerful that he was nicknamed The Invincible Dragon. Naturally, he is extremely strong-willed, and will spare no effort getting things done. Even to this day, he continues to train himself to his maximum potential. ROBERT GARCIA

Robert is the assistant instructor at Ryo's dojo. Legitimate heir of the Garcia Foundation in Italy, Robert joined the Kyokugenryu dojo against the wishes of his father and quickly became Ryo's best friend and training partner. Robert excels at kick attacks with his long legs. Robert also has not-so-secret feelings for Ryo's sister, Yuri. KING

King's fighting style is her own form of Muay Thai. She's the owner of the bar Illusion, and her tall stature allows for her legs to really pack a punch. She joins team Art Of Fighting in The King Of Fighters XV thanks to Ryo's invitation.