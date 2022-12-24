The Last Oricru Releases new Community Feedback Update

Prime Matter and developer GoldKnights have released a new update for The Last Oricru, utilizing notes from the community. The team released the small paragraph of notes you see below talking about how this time around, the update was focused on all of the notes they got from the community of what needed to be changed and fixed in the game, and they did just that. Simple enough, which is why they really didn't give a full set of adjustments. But the update is live now and ready to be played for the holidays.

"Based on that feedback, we went back to work and released a host of smaller fixes, along with one big update that improved the game's camera, an option to remap the keyboard and controller, and even some fresh in-game items like new armor, shields, and weapons. Today will be the release of Patch 1.2, which will make the online experience in The Last Oricru smoother and add one of the most requested features we saw, an in-game map. At GoldKnights, we believe the way for The Last Oricru to grow is to listen to our community, content creators, and journalists. We didn't build the game for ourselves, but for the player. We will continue building The Last Oricru out through 2023."

"The Last Oricru is an action-RPG with a strong emphasis on dynamic storytelling and player choice. Waking up in the living and breathing medieval sci-fi world of Wardenia, players find themselves in the middle of a massive civil war being fought for supremacy over the planet. Tough combat, massive battles, and a dark conspiracy overshadow this once-peaceful place. Choose your own path, side with the different factions or betray them, influence the outcome of the war and remember: your choice matters. The Last Oricru is designed as both a single-player and a co-op experience."