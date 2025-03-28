Posted in: Games, Nippon Ichi Software, Video Games | Tagged: NIS America, The Legend of Heroes, The Legend Of Heroes: Trails Beyond The Horizon

The Legend Of Heroes: Trails Beyond The Horizon Announced

The Legend Of Heroes: Trails Beyond The Horizon, the latest entry in the series, has been annoucned for release sometime this Fall

Article Summary The Legend Of Heroes: Trails Beyond The Horizon slated for fall release with a thrilling new storyline.

Explore Calvard Republic with three heroes as the fate of Zemuria hangs in balance in this new adventure.

New gameplay features: Shard Commands, Awakening, and Z.O.C. enhance battles and exploration.

Join allies against Ouroboros in the Grim Garten with custom parties in this epic series finale.

Nippon Ichi Software announced the latest in the Legend of Heroes series, as The Legend Of Heroes: Trails Beyond The Horizon is coming this Fall. This time, an entire continent's future is at stake, as you'll be thrown into a new adventure while the world at large is venturing into space for the first time. Enjoy the trailer and info here as we wait for a release date.

The Legend Of Heroes: Trails Beyond The Horizon

The future of an entire continent is at stake in this milestone entry in the Trails series! Explore the vast Calvard Republic with three different protagonists, nurture connections, and master powerful skills in both real-time and turn-based battles as you uncover the secrets at the core of Zemuria! Van Arkride and the members of Arkride Solutions are back, and this time the future of the entire Zemurian continent is at stake! The people of Zemuria await the launch of humanity's first foray into space with bated breath. A sudden invitation from Marduk to cooperate in a high-tech training exercise sets Van, Ashen Chevalier Rean Schwarzer, and Father Kevin Graham on a collision course with the secrets at the very core of Zemuria. Their paths may diverge, but the ultimate question remains the same: Just what lies beyond the edge of the horizon?

All Trails Lead Here: Paths from across Zemuria intertwine with higher stakes than ever before as the Trails series enters its final chapter!

Paths from across Zemuria intertwine with higher stakes than ever before as the Trails series enters its final chapter! Gameplay, Evolved: New gameplay mechanics such as Shard Commands, Awakening, and the time-freezing Z.O.C. give you an unprecedented amount of options in both Field and Command Battles!

New gameplay mechanics such as Shard Commands, Awakening, and the time-freezing Z.O.C. give you an unprecedented amount of options in both Field and Command Battles! Dream Teams: Gather allies from all over Calvard and beyond and put a stop to Ouroboros' machinations in the Grim Garten, a dungeon that you can take on with your own custom party!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!