The Legion Of Doom Come To DC Universe Online In Latest Episode

Dimensional Ink has revealed a new addition coming to DC Universe Online as the next episode will feature the Legion Of Doom. The content will be included in Episode 42 and will be named after the group of super-villains, as you'll see familiar faces team up in the form of Lex Luther, Gorilla Grog, Sinestro, Cheetah, Black Manta, The Joker, and others. In this free new content, you'll be whisked away to Washington D.C. and face one of the most dangerous groups in the entire DC universe with each of them having a few new tricks up their sleeves. This episode also includes normal and elite versions of all On Duty content, which is a nice little bonus, along with level-agnostic event versions. All of which is available for a limited time. You can check out more about it below along with a new trailer,

In Legion of Doom, Lex Luthor has reappeared and leads the DC Multiverse's most dangerous Super-Villains in service to their cruel benefactor, Perpetua! Hope is not lost. The Monitor has foreseen this threat, and the DC Multiverse's greatest Super Heroes and Super-Villains have been training night and day in the House of Legends. In Episode 42: Legion of Doom, players must try to stop Perpetua, face down the Legion of Doom, and save the Multiverse – or vanish forever from existence! Players can take part in open-world missions set within a brand-new, explorable Washington, D.C., centered around the Hall of Justice. In addition, there is a duo, an alert, and a large-scale raid. During the course of this adventure, players will meet a host of villainous characters from the Legion of Doom, including Ultraviolet Sinestro, the Cheetah, Black Manta, Giganta, and more, while earning new player rewards including gear, styles, base items, an ally, and feats.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: New FREE Episode: LEGION OF DOOM [OFFICIAL TRAILER] (https://youtu.be/5GqbiuiEyxE)