The Lion King Comes To Disney Dreamlight Valley In Latest Update The characters of The Lion King come to Disney Dreamlight Valley in the latest Pride Of The Valley update for the game.

Gameloft has released a new update this week for Disney Dreamlight Valley, as the Pride Of The Valley update adds characters from The Lion King. The update adds some awesome characters and settings from the classic film, which includes a completely new realm to explore, as well as Simba and Nala, all totally free. You're also getting some new story quests for already established Disney and Pixar residents currently in the game, as well as a Star Path that celebrates Disney Parks' fans with rewards like outfits, furniture, souvenirs, and even Disney Parks attractions. Finally, the update will also add the Eggstravaganza mini-event from April 8th-29th, as you collect all kinds of eggs, complete daily missions with WALL·E, and unlock more freebies. We got more info and a trailer below as the update is now live.

"A magical new door has opened in the Dream Castle, inviting players to discover a brand-new realm adventure and meet two iconic Disney characters – Simba and Nala. Beyond the new realm, players will help Simba and Nala settle into Valley life and embark on adventures that build upon this newfound friendship. In addition to exploring The Lion King Realm, players can embark on brand-new missions such as investigating a possible alien invasion with Buzz, helping Minnie solve a magical problem, and investigating Ursula and Mother Gothel's mysterious meet-ups!"

"Along with all-new quests, this update's Star Path season brings the magic of Disney Parks to the Valley. Complete Dreamlight Duties to unlock special Disney Parks-themed rewards, including iconic attractions such as the Mad Tea Party and Pixar Pal-A-Round and new clothing and souvenirs to make the Valley an even more magical experience. Disney Dreamlight Valley's social pages will host a unique Park-building milestone challenge for opportunities to earn additional in-game items such as balloons, rides, topiaries, and more! "