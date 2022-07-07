The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum Reveals First Gameplay Video

Daedalic Entertainment and Nacon dropped a brand new gameplay video today for the long-awaited The Lords of the Rings: Gollum. Shown off during Nacon Direct, the video gives a brief look at some of the gameplay elements as you play the famous creature from the novels. We get to see how he gets around, some of the creatures you will encounter, many of the spectacular locations you'll sneak into, and more as you are still slowly being turned into a creature of darkness by your "precious". Enjoy the video as the game will be coming to PC and all three major consoles on September 1st, 2022.

Gollum is perhaps the most maligned and misunderstood creature in all of Middle-earth, cursed with dueling personalities and a constant compulsion to find his Preciousss. The Lords of the Rings: Gollum takes players on an exceptional journey, sharing a perspective unique to Gollum. Whether creeping through tall grass or swimming in rivers, Gollum must adapt and move in the shadows if he is to evade enemies during his adventure. From the mountains of Mordor, to the Mines of Moria, and passing through Mirkwood Forest, players will explore a variety of diverse environments and experience an enthralling narrative adventure. Beginning September 1st, explore this original story created by Daedalic Entertainment and officially licensed by Middle-earth Enterprises.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is based on the legendary The Lord of the Rings trilogy of books by J.R.R. Tolkien, and tells of Gollum's experiences from behind-the-scenes in the first chapters of The Fellowship of the Ring. After losing his precious ring to Bilbo Baggins, Gollum decides to leave the Misty Mountains and embark on a perilous journey across Middle-earth, where he encounters well-known characters from the books as well as new potential allies and antagonists. It's up to the players if they want Gollum to have the upper hand when making important decisions, or allow his Hobbit-self, Sméagol, to take over. To survive the dangers he encounters during his adventures, Gollum must use all of his cunning to distract and sneak past enemies while climbing and platforming across the vertically-designed environments.