The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum Set For May 2023 Release Daedalic Entertainment confirmed we'll finally see their LOTR game, The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum, in late May.

Daedalic Entertainment revealed this week that they will finally be releasing The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum for PC and consoles this May. Along with developer Nacon, the company released a proper story trailer, which you can check out at the bottom, showing off more of the game as they wind their way to completing it. The game will officially be released on May 25th, 2023, on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, with a Nintendo Switch version on the way.

Gollum is perhaps the most maligned and misunderstood creature in all of Middle-earth, cursed with dueling personalities and a constant compulsion to find his Preciousss. The Lord of the Rings: Gollum takes players on an exceptional journey, sharing a perspective unique to Gollum. Whether creeping through tall grass or swimming in rivers, Gollum must adapt and move in the shadows if he is to evade enemies during his adventure. From the mountains of Mordor, to the Mines of Moria, and passing through Mirkwood Forest, players will explore a variety of diverse environments and experience an enthralling narrative adventure.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is based on the legendary The Lord of the Rings trilogy of books by J.R.R. Tolkien, and tells of Gollum's experiences from behind-the-scenes in the first chapters of The Fellowship of the Ring. After losing his precious ring to Bilbo Baggins, Gollum decides to leave the Misty Mountains and embark on a perilous journey across Middle-earth, where he encounters well-known characters from the books as well as new potential allies and antagonists. It's up to the players if they want Gollum to have the upper hand when making important decisions, or allow his Hobbit-self, Sméagol, to take over. To survive the dangers he encounters during his adventures, Gollum must use all of his cunning to distract and sneak past enemies while climbing and platforming across the vertically-designed environments.