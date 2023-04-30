The Lord Of The Rings Online Celebrates 16th Anniversary Celebrate the 16th anniversary of The Lord Of The Rings Online as players can take part in a number of events.

Standing Stone Games revealed new details of their anniversary event in The Lord Of The Rings Online, as the game celebrates 16 years. To mark the occasion, they have loaded a ton of content into their version of Middle-Earth to celebrate and give you some awesome things to do. The biggest addition is a new scavenger hunt you can take part in right now, which we have more details of below from the team. And you can read the full rundown of everything added to the anniversary on the game's website, as it will all be active for a few weeks.

The Lord Of The Rings Online 16th Anniversary

The Anniversary Event centers on The Party Tree in the Festival Grounds. It is there you will meet Waldo Rumble, who will give you multiple quests you'll want to pick up to get started.

"Another Lovely Year" gives you rewards for completing three festival quests.

gives you rewards for completing three festival quests. "A Yearly Yield (Intro)" which rewards you for completing "Another Lovely Year" three times.

which rewards you for completing three times. "The Anniversary Adventure" rewards you for completing "A Yearly Yield (Intro)" and its subsequent quests.

rewards you for completing and its subsequent quests. NOTE: There are nine days worth of "A Yearly Yield" and "Another Lovely Year" participation quests. You will need to plan carefully in order to complete these during the yearly festival event!

There are nine days worth of "A Yearly Yield" and "Another Lovely Year" participation quests. You will need to plan carefully in order to complete these during the yearly festival event! "The Anniversary Scavenger Hunt" begins with Year One and runs through Year 11 and is the main wrapper quest for the Scavenger Hunt portion of the event.

The Anniversary Scavenger Hunt

The Scavenger Hunt is a fun way to look back at the game's history while visiting – or re-visiting – some of its greatest locations! This is a huge series of quests, but each year has a number of things you need to know:

What is the difference between "Eriador Year (Year)" quests and "Year (Year)" quests?

The difference is difficulty; the Eriador versions are meant for characters of lower levels, while the non-Eriador versions assume you have the ability to handle our higher-level content. There are three main "Scavenger Hunt Cards" you will have to choose from each year:

Tales: These are meant for players of any level to experience the event by traveling and speaking with important characters. Get your /emote skills handy!

These are meant for players of any level to experience the event by traveling and speaking with important characters. Get your /emote skills handy! Travels: As expected, this scavenger hunt card has you visiting places throughout Middle-earth!

As expected, this scavenger hunt card has you visiting places throughout Middle-earth! Trifles: This quest takes you back to challenge some of your biggest foes!

While most of the Anniversary Event resets every year, the Scavenger Hunt will remember where you left off between years. This hunt will take you across the game world, so knowledge of the game's locations and points of interest will definitely help. We also have links to two community guides below to help you out in case you really need some assistance.