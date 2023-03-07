The Mageseeker: A League Of Legends Story Get A Release Date Players can experience The Mageseeker: A League Of Legends Story a lot sooner than expected as the game drops next month.

Riot Forge has confirmed the release date for The Mageseeker: A League Of Legends Story, as the game will be released in mid-April. The team confirmed the game will be released on April 18th for all three major consoles, as well as PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store. While you can get the standard version for $30, they're also selling a Digital Deluxe Edition for $40 with extra swag such as the Silverwing Supply Station Pack, Home Sweet Cave Decorations, Exclusive Spells, and Unchained Skins. Plus, they're also selling a physical Collector's Edition for $170 that comes with a Sylas Statue, Art Book, Deluxe Art Print, Lux Comic Special Edition Hardcover, Sylas & Lux Enamel Pins, and Soundtrack Vinyl, all inside an exclusive custom box.

"Developed by Digital Sun, creators of Moonlighter, The Mageseeker is a 2D pixel, gritty action RPG set in Demacia, a mighty kingdom in the world of Runeterra that seeks to curtail what it deems as forbidden magic while wielding magic themselves to maintain order. Play as Sylas, an escaped mage whose quest for vengeance will shatter Demacia's deceptive peace – a peace built with the blood and sweat of mages. The Mageseeker provides an action-packed fantasy gameplay experience for those looking to experience a story of power, identity, and justice."

"Riot Forge also revealed new details about several upcoming releases. Convergence: A League of Legends Story, a single-player 2D action platformer that features time control from Double Stallion Games, will also be available in Summer 2023. Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story from Tequila Works will be available in Fall 2023. This heartwarming single-player adventure game features beloved champions Nunu and Willump as they embark on an epic journey to find Nunu's long-lost mother. Both games are coming to Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (PS4), and PlayStation 5 (PS5), as well as PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store."