The Mystery Mist Announced For PC Release "Soon"

The Mystery Mist, an adventure puzzle RPG, has been annoucned for a PC release via Steam, but a date has not been confirmed yet

Indie game developer Wolf Smoke Studios and publisher 2P Games have announced their latest game on the way, as The Mystery Mist is coming out soon. The game has you playing as a young man named Yaqing who discovers his sister has been poisoned by the mist. He then sets off on a journey to become an apprentice to a physician to help find a cure while also dealing with a conflict in the area. The adventure title meshes together RPG and puzzle mechanics with an interesting story, as you'll encounter several interesting people while trying to help the region. Enjoy the trailer and info here, as the team hasn't given the game a release date yet, only saying it will be released "soon."

The Mystery Mist

The toxic mist is relentless, shrouding everything in danger. No one dares to cross its borders, as doing so is a death sentence. Yet, when Yaqing's sister falls victim to the mist's poison, he must set out on a perilous journey to find a renowned, enigmatic physician. This master healer will teach Yaqing how to blend insects with other materials to create medicinal vessels capable of saving his sister. As Yaqing makes his way to the vibrant yet divided Hidden Town, he will uncover secrets hidden beneath its facade of tranquility. This journey will be marked by interactions with more than 120 unique NPCs, each of whom can influence the story's outcome. By gathering rumors and forming relationships, players can unlock new quests and delve deeper into the town's long-standing conflict. The game features three main endings and up to 20 side endings.

