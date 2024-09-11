Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: The Nameless Epic, The Nameless: Slay Dragon, WhisperGames

The Nameless: Slay Dragon Confirms Late-September Release

The Nameless: Slay Dragon has an official release date, as the gamebook-adventure flavored turn-based RPG will arrive later this month

Article Summary The Nameless: Slay Dragon releases on PC via Steam on September 26, with a Nintendo Switch release date TBA.

Engage in turn-based strategy and storybook RPG adventures in a world where the Dragon God has fallen.

Mix and match more than twenty character classes, using skills and traits to create unique battle strategies.

Navigate choices that can alter the story, facing powerful enemies, crafting items, and uncovering character backstories.

Indie game developer The Nameless Epic and publisher WhisperGames have revealed the official release date for The Nameless: Slay Dragon. The team confirmed their new turn-based strategy storybook RPG would be released on PC via Steam on September 26, with a Nintendo Switch release on the way with an unconfirmed date. Along with the news came a new trailer, which we have for you above.

The Nameless: Slay Dragon

After the disappearance of the Gods, one dragon seized their throne and became the Dragon God. Although directly opposed by the other races, his tyrannical reign led to a great war that nearly caused Ragnarok. Ultimately, the Dragon God fell along with the Heavens. The Dragon King in this story is often a monster born again from the corpse of the Dragon God. Dragons are known to carry immense force, everything you can imagine a truly powerful enemy has, including extreme cunning! Our young protagonist may have certain special abilities based on different backgrounds, but in general, he has almost nothing but a strong body and a stronger will.

Observe, listen, think, communicate, act, and use all possible skills to find your own path. Adventures are not only full of choices but often require a bit of luck. Every action you take is meaningful, including knocking down enemies and using skills that will enhance your talents and allow you to learn new skills faster. There are more than twenty classes with different mechanisms in the game, and the classes can co-exist. You can mix and match skills and traits to create unexpected chemical reactions. Sparks of inspiration can be obtained while fighting, exploring, cooking, and even dreaming. Infuse the spark into a skill and eventually make it your own, creating a unique skill and renaming it.

You can use simple raw materials to build anything you want. Whether it's a precious potion, a great invention, legendary equipment, or overnight leftovers. Choices are very important in the game; some may have less impact, and some may change the entire story. The game is full of overpowered enemies who don't care if you're still a newbie; they only care about one thing – crushing you. But you can always find a way to evade or defeat them. Each character has a past behind him or her that he or she doesn't want to talk about, and you can learn about their past, get close to them, or break with them in the game.

