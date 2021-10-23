The New Size Mechanic Is Now Live In Pokémon GO

The size mechanic is now live in Pokémon GO. This new mechanic, introduced this weekend as part of the Halloween 2021 Event Part Two, so far impacts two species but may roll out for more in the future. Let's break down what exactly this mechanic does and how it applies to both Pumpkaboo and its evolution, Gourgeist.

As I reported when this was initially announced in Pokémon GO:

The new size mechanic in Pokémon GO will be tied to the release of Pumpkaboo and its evolution Gourgeist. Here's what Niantic has to say about this upcoming mechanic in the game: With the introduction of Pumpkaboo comes a new mechanic to Pokémon GO: Pumpkaboo that are larger will actually look larger in the game! Both Pumpkaboo and Gourgeist will be available in: Small Size Average Size Large Size Super Size

At the time, I theorized that these would be treated the same as different Formes in the Pokédex. This has turned out to be true. Just like you will see different tiers in Giratina's entry for its Altered Forme and Origin Forme, you will see the four different sizes as tiers in both Pumpkaboo and Gourgeist's entries.

Now, it should be understood that this size mechanic is different from the size/weight shown previously for Pokémon. For example, there are badges in the game for catching a certain number of "tiny Rattata" and "big Magikarp." This classification is not at all impacted by the new size mechanic. So far, this mechanic impacts only Pumpkaboo and Gourgeist. It will, however, be interesting to see if Pokémon GO plans to expand this new mechanic in any way.

There is currently a Pumpkaboo Collection Challenge live in the game as part of the Halloween 2021 Event Part Two which tasks the player with catching one of each available Pumpkaboo size. These are all available in the wild during the event and are quite plentiful. Best of luck to all those working on this challenge!