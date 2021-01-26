The Next Animal Crossing: New Horizons Heads To The Festivale

The next free update to Animal Crossing: New Horizons will arrive on January 28th and will be taking you to the Festivale! We have the details and a video for you below about it, but the shorthand is that you're getting a new event-related update with some great costumes, items, reactions, and a fun event to take part in during February. What's more, on March 26th, the Animal Crossing Sanrio Collaboration Pack will be available for purchase exclusively at Target for $6, and will come with all six amiibo cards from this unique Sanrio Collaboration Series! Enjoy the festival!

Festivale Event – Feel the heat with the colorful Festivale event filled with dancing and flying feathers! On February 15th, Dancer Pavé will arrive to your island's plaza to usher in some confetti and carnival spirit. On the day of the event you can capture colorful feathers floating on your island with your net and trade them to Pavé to receive a passionate dance number in return. Rainbow feathers seem to be an especially rare sight, so be sure to catch them and trade them with Pavé. Invite friends over to your island or visit theirs to partake in the festivities together.

– Feel the heat with the colorful Festivale event filled with dancing and flying feathers! On February 15th, Dancer Pavé will arrive to your island's plaza to usher in some confetti and carnival spirit. On the day of the event you can capture colorful feathers floating on your island with your net and trade them to Pavé to receive a passionate dance number in return. Rainbow feathers seem to be an especially rare sight, so be sure to catch them and trade them with Pavé. Invite friends over to your island or visit theirs to partake in the festivities together. New Reactions – If you want to express your excitement for Festivale, you'll now have a range of new Reactions to choose from. The Viva Festival Reaction Set can be purchased with in-game Bells from the shelf at Nook's Cranny for a limited time and includes Feelin' It, Let's Go, Viva and Confetti.

– If you want to express your excitement for Festivale, you'll now have a range of new Reactions to choose from. The Viva Festival Reaction Set can be purchased with in-game Bells from the shelf at Nook's Cranny for a limited time and includes Feelin' It, Let's Go, Viva and Confetti. New Clothing – Starting February 1st, Festivale clothing will be available at the Able Sisters shop for a limited time. Now you can get your Festivale groove on in style with these fashionable looks!

Starting February 1st, Festivale clothing will be available at the Able Sisters shop for a limited time. Now you can get your Festivale groove on in style with these fashionable looks! Seasonal Items – Make sure to keep an eye out for seasonal items at the Nook Stop in Resident Services and through Nook Shopping. Celebrate the sentimental season with chocolate hearts and heart-shaped bouquets, which will be available for purchase beginning Feb. 1 and running through Feb. 14. There will also be other items related to Groundhog Day and Big Game Celebration available for certain periods during January and February!