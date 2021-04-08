The Next Big World Of Warcraft Tournament Will Be "The Great Push"

Blizzard Entertainment revealed their plans for the next World Of Warcraft Mythic Dungeon Invitational Spring event. Being called "The Great Push", this will be the first competitive dungeon one-off tournament of the year, running totally online from May 28th-30th! The tournament will be broadcast live on YouTube as well as Twitch with Blizzard's first return to the platform before signing a deal with YT for their esports broadcasts. On top of that, players will also be able to stream their perspectives during the tournament, including their time in the Proving Grounds as you can choose your favorite teams to watch. More details will be announced via their official Twitter account, and we have the preliminary details below.

With The Great Push, our first one-off tournament of the year, we are bringing a new style of competitive dungeon running distinct from the foundations set by the Mythic Dungeon International (MDI). Instead of teams fighting to beat their opponent's time, The Great Push is focused on teams pushing keys as high as they can, striving to out survive their competitors and be crowned the champion! The Great Push stands separate from the MDI. Any team of five players can register for their shot at the $20,000 (USD) prize pool!

Teams will compete in the initial qualifier phase, the Proving Grounds, on May 22-23, Where teams will be given two dungeon keystone combinations to push to the highest difficulty they can reach on the tournament realm.

The top six World Of Warcraft teams from the qualifier will be invited to the main tournament, where they will compete across the different Shadowlands Dungeons to push their keystones as high as possible.

The winning team will be the one who has the highest overall score for dungeons pushed and will be crowned the champion.

There are no pre-requisites required to play in the tournament, teams can sign up for The Great Push through May 17!