The Next Tetris 99 Maximus Cup Revolves Around Super Mario All-Stars

Tetris 99 is back with another Maximus Cup for everyone to join in and compete on, this time around the focus being on Super Mario All-Stars. If you're not familiar with the system by now, this is a weekend-long competition in which you will earn points based on your placement in every match against everyone else playing online. When you reach 100 points, you will unlock a special theme for the game, as this one will clearly be Mario-themed. Once the event ends, that's it, this chance goes away and you won't have a chance to earn it again. Well, until they decide to hold another cup and bring it back, which has happened before on a couple of occasions. IF you manage to complete it, we recommend you go play Super Mario Bros. 35 while it's still free on Nintendo Switch for the franchise's 35th anniversary. Here are the finer details on the latest cup, which will kick off December 3rd.

The Tetris 99 18th MAXIMUS CUP event runs from 11 p.m. PT on December 3rd to 10:59 p.m. PT on December 7th. To participate, Nintendo Switch Online members just need to play the Tetris 99 online mode during the event period. Players will earn event points based on their placement in each match. Once players have accumulated a total of 100 event points, a new theme will unlock, featuring background art, music and Tetrimino designs inspired by Super Mario All-Stars. In Super Mario All-Stars, which originally launched on the Super NES system, you can play upgraded versions of the Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels, Super Mario Bros. 2, and Super Mario Bros. 3 games, all with enhanced 16-bit graphics and sound. Super Mario All-Stars is available as part of the classic game libraries included with a Nintendo Switch Online membership.