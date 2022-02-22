The #NoticeMe Game Jam Will Launch In March With $33K Prize Pool

Game designers looking to make a name for themselves have a cool opportunity coming up in the form of the #NoticeMe Game Jam. The event is being put on by Opera and GameMaker as they are giving creative minds a chance to show off a new game from scratch with a cool prize at the end of it. The event will take place from March 4th-18th, as gaming YouTube personality PewDiePie will announce the theme on his channel on the 4th for everyone to make their games to. When the contest is over Pewds will also announce the winners, who will get a slice of the $33K cash pool as well as the unique opportunity to have their game uploaded into a physical arcade cabinet. The cabinets will be distributed out globally for others to play. You can check out more info on it below as you can officially sign up for it here.

The #NoticeMe Game Jam theme will be revealed on March 4th, kicking off a two-week window for developers to create and perfect their games. At their disposal is the powerful, free-to-use GameMaker Studio 2 software, the engine behind indie greats such as Undertale and Hotline Miami. Once completed, their games will be uploaded to Opera's self-publishing platform GXC, currently home to over 600 free games for Opera GX browser users. Once the submission period has ended, the top 10 games will be chosen by an expert panel of judges from Opera GX and GameMaker. After the finalists have been selected, their fate will be in the hands of the public, who will vote for the five best games. It will be the gamers who ultimately decide which titles make it into three physical arcade machines placed in video game museums, barcades and universities around the world and win cash prizes from a $24,000 pool. Additional prizes are up for grabs, with the #NoticeMe Game Jam shining the spotlight on artists and designers. The 'Best Cover Image' category gives $1,000 each to the two games with the best cover art, and a further $7,000 is on the line based on soon-to-be-revealed factors.