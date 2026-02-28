Posted in: Daedalic Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: DALOAR, The Occultist

The Occultist Has Released a Second Developer Diary

Check out the latest developer diary for The Occultist as the team delves deeper into the estranged world the game has been set in

Explore GodStone Island as occult investigator Alan Rebels in a narrative-driven survival horror journey.

Utilize Alan's mystic pendulum to interact with the eerie environment and solve occult puzzles.

Atmospheric next-gen graphics and original soundtrack heighten The Occultist’s immersive horror experience.

Developer DALOAR and publisher Daedalic Entertainment released a second developer diary for The Occultist, this time exploring the world of the game. The video, which you can see here, features a few team members discussing the environment they have shaped and the "unsettling atmosphere" they have created to match the story. It's actually pretty cool what they've done on an aesthetic level to make the places and the sounds match the tone when they need to, without it feeling like a jarring experience. Enjoy the video as the team are planning to launch the game sometime in 2026 for PC and consoles.

The Occultist

In The Occultist, paranormal investigator Alan Rebels travels to the mysterious island of GodStone to determine the cause of the sudden disappearance of his father. Even though he mentioned the island repeatedly over the decades, all that Alan really knows is that his father was born and spent his early years there. However, Alan does not travel alone. He carries with him his mystical pendulum, an object of unknown origin that accompanied him on all his past paranormal investigations. As he explores the foggy streets and maddening buildings, apparently being the only things that remain on the mysterious island of GodStone, it becomes clear: This will be a case unlike any other.

GodStone was inhabited until 1950 by an infamous, macabre cult that performed disturbing experiments and cruel rituals. No one has ever set foot on the island since – until today. Using his paranormal talents, Alan must interact with the ominous souls that seem to remain in the foreboding streets and buildings left on GodStone; or avoid them at all cost, should they be wrathful. Being a paranormal investigator, none of this is new to Alan Rebels. The mysterious GodStone however and his search for answers to his father's disappearance put Alan's skills to the test. More than any investigation before, GodStone shakes Alan's convictions of what is possible in the world of the occult. Maybe GodStone hides a curse that can be lifted… but should it be?

Mystic Pendulum : the most important object for Alan. Through it, he is able to interact with the environment and modify it due to its five unique and original mechanics.

: the most important object for Alan. Through it, he is able to interact with the environment and modify it due to its five unique and original mechanics. 1st person action : Experience the foreboding world of The Occultist through the eyes of Alan Rebels and use the mystic pendulum to unravel what happened in GodStone.

: Experience the foreboding world of The Occultist through the eyes of Alan Rebels and use the mystic pendulum to unravel what happened in GodStone. Survival horror : The Occultist has all the distinctive elements of the genre, with tense exploration and atmosphere, as well as an up-close and personal narrative.

: The Occultist has all the distinctive elements of the genre, with tense exploration and atmosphere, as well as an up-close and personal narrative. Next-gen graphics : The Occultist has an astonishing level and quality of graphics – for a truly immersive horror experience.

: The Occultist has an astonishing level and quality of graphics – for a truly immersive horror experience. Hide and Sneak : Alan always avoids direct combat. Using stealth mechanics, he must advance through the story without being caught off-guard.

: Alan always avoids direct combat. Using stealth mechanics, he must advance through the story without being caught off-guard. Memorable characters : GodStone is populated with adversaries that will make your investigation a real nightmare.

: GodStone is populated with adversaries that will make your investigation a real nightmare. Puzzles : From straightforward puzzles to those that require knowledge and insight into the occult arts.

: From straightforward puzzles to those that require knowledge and insight into the occult arts. Soundtrack: The Occultist features an original soundtrack by renowned composer Pepe Herrero.

