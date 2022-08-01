The Op Officially Launches Clue: Critical Role Today

The Op has officially launched their latest edition of the classic board game Clue, as we got the Critical Role version today. Officially called Clue: Critical Role, the game was actually announced a few weeks ago on the show, but today is the official release day for it to hit store shelves as well as online. The game will have you playing as characters from Campaign 2, which, as you can see from the artwork below, prominently features Jester Lavorre and Nott The Brave (of the amazing Nott & Jester's Detective Agency), as they're on the case with their fellow party members. You can tell this isn't just one of the other versions where it's the standard game board with a little bit of artwork, either. The people behind this one went to great lengths to design a version of the game with a real sense of the show and the setting. You can snag the game right now for $45, as we have more info and screenshots of it below.

It's time for the Harvest Close Festival in the city of Zadash, but a vengeful threat targeting one of the Mighty Nein is an unexpected wrench in the celebration! Take part in a side quest of epic proportions created in partnership with Critical Role with this role-playing twist on The Classic Mystery Game! Help your favorite adventurers from Campaign 2 uncover WHICH hero token will reveal the member in danger, WHO is behind the spiteful plan, and WHERE they are planning to strike! Is Isharnai targeting Nott the Brave in The Invulnerable Vagrant? Or does Captain Avantika have it out for Jester Lavorre in the Victory Pit? Solve the mystery before the festival ends to save one of your own from meeting their fate!