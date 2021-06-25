The Op Releases Deadpool Vs. The World For 30th Anniversary

The Op has teamed up with Marvel to release a special card game for Deadpool to celebrate his 30th Anniversary. Being called the "Nerdy 30" Edition, you can now get your hands on this special version of the fun and totally adult party game Deadpool Vs. The World. of their hilarious party game: Deadpool vs The World. If you've never tried the game before, players face off against each other by creating the most outrageous explanations to cards to explain in a caption what Deadpool is really doing. The player who best describes the situation the best collects the card, and the player with the most before the game ends is the winner. Essentially this version has been made for those who love to collect Deadpool gear or are major Marvel fans. The game comes with 100 custom illustration cards and 300 caption cards.

It's a pretty cool version, even though not a lot has changed from the original, it's basically a must-own for fans of the anti-hero. Considering how dirty you can make the explanation for every card, a lot of hardcore fans of the character can probably make their own sessions insane. You can read a little bit more about it below and if you're interested in the game, you can order it at the link above.

Deadpool makes his mark on adult gaming in this special 30th birthday edition of Deadpool vs the World, a hilarious party game for mature audiences. Featuring 100 custom illustrations of Deadpool in very strange and unsightly situations, players face off against their friends by filling in the blanks on Caption cards to provide the most outrageous explanations of the Merc with a Mouth's predicaments. The player who best describes Deadpool's compromising situations wins. (Ages 17+ | Players 3+ | Playtime: 30+ Min | $24.99)