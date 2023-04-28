The Oregon Trail Receives Free Cowboys & Critters Update Gameloft has dropped a brand-new free update for the modern version of The Oregon Trail called Cowboys & Critters.

Gameloft has released a brand-new update for the modernized version of The Oregon Trail, as players can download the Cowboys & Critters update. The content comes with a ton of new features, including thirteen new stories, more cooking options, new quests to explore, a new treaty, and so much more. We got the notes from the team below and the latest trailer showing it off.

NEW JOURNEY—THE CHISHOLM TRAIL

The year is 1867, and the cattle industry is booming; embark on a cattle drive up north from Texas and see how many longhorns make it to Kansas!

Take care of your cattle-herding trio of real-life cowboys: "Cattle Queen of Texas" Lizzie Johnson, Mexico-born, Comanche-raised Vicente Chisholm, and honored trail driver George Glenn.

Traverse ten all-new locations from the Spanish architecture of San Antonio to the river-dense trail in Oklahoma to the prairies of Kansas.

COOKING FOR COWBOYS

and cook up a storm in America's first food truck, the "chuck wagon." Feed a variety of hearty meals, from cornbread to grits, to the cowboys, and keep them in peak condition.

Hunt, gather, and fish for all-new ingredients, such as maize, offal, and fish heads, to create your gastronomic specialties.

NEW QUEST—FORLORN HOPE

A new path to California has been forged, getting emigrants there faster than ever before! But is it really the way of the future, or will it lead to one unfortunate party's demise?

Follow the Donner-Reed Party's journey and maybe even help them along the way!

NEW QUEST—HORSE CREEK TREATY

Help the Lenape family get to Horse Creek in time for Black Beaver to carry out his role as interpreter during the proceedings.

Defuse a tense encounter between Thomas Fitzpatrick and Mato Oyuhi before they meet for the final treaty signing.

NEW CHARACTER CLASS: COOK

Cooks, also known as "cookies," are arguably one of the most important roles on the trail or at least the heart of the party.

Equipped with the Spice Set as a starting item, every cookie is ready to spice up its next dish.

Successfully complete the Chisholm Trail to unlock enlisting Cooks on other journeys.

NEW WAYPOINT! MYTHS, CRITTERS & LEGENDS, OH MY!