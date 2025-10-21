Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch Online, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: GameCube, Luigi's Mansion

The Original Luigi's Mansion Is Coming To Nintendo Switch Online

Happening in time for Halloween, Luigi’s Mansion will be added shortly to the GameCube lirbary for Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo has one spooky surprise for GameCube fans, as the original Luigi's Mansion is being added to the Nintendo Switch Online classics library. The company really hasn't released a ton of titles for the GameCube since the Switch 2 was released, but this is at least a bonafied banger, as Mario's brother gets his own adventure hunting ghosts in a haunted mansion. Enjoy the trailer showing it off here, as it will launch for the retro library on October 30, 2025. As a reminder, you do need an NSO membership with the Expansion Pack to play it.

Luigi's Mansion

Luigi wins a stately mansion, but he's in for a ghastly surprise when he creeps through its front door and learns that his magnificent manor is teeming with ghosts. And worse yet, Mario is nowhere to be found! Enter Luigi's Mansion, where a gallery of ghouls haunt the halls, secrets wait to be unearthed, and Luigi is … not the most courageous character around. Luckily, Professor E. Gadd is on the scene, and he has the perfect tools for the occasion! Play as Luigi, capture ghosts with the Poltergust 3000, track his items and whereabouts with the Game Boy Horror device, and help save Mario from a frightening fate in this action-adventure game originally released for the Nintendo GameCube system in 2001.

Luigi has to progress through the mansion, from room to room, solving puzzles as he goes. Pretty soon Luigi runs into some of the ghostly inhabitants of the mansion. The ghosts come in all shapes and sizes and have personality in abundance. Fortunately, Luigi is rescued by the quirky Professor E. Gad, who explains all about the mysterious mansion. The Professor becomes Luigi's counsel throughout the game, offering him help where he can via the Game Boy "Horror", a modified Game Boy used for looking at the game map, items collected, etc. Gad introduces Luigi to his special vacuum cleaner, the Poltergust 3000, which forms a major part of the core gameplay. Luigi's flashlight is used to stun ghosts and then the vacuum cleaner sucks them up.

