The Outbound Ghost Will Be Released In Late 2022

Indie publisher Digerati announced this week their new RPG The Outbound Ghost will be coming out near the end of 2022. During the Future Games Show Spring Showcase, they showed off a better look at the hauntingly adorable title, in which you will attempt to help ghosts ascend to the afterlife through quests, exploration, turn-based combat, and crafting. As part of the announcement, they released two videos, one of them being the main trailer, as well as a look at the game's development. Enjoy both below as the game will be released sometime in Q4 2022 for PC and all three major consoles.

In the world of The Outbound Ghost, ghosts are the embodiment of regret. Most people go to the afterlife after dying, yet those who were unhappy with their previous lives become ghosts and are forced to haunt the Earth until they right their wrongs. Of course, this is not always possible since doing this as a ghost is orders of magnitude harder than when you are a human. However, some manage to do this and are able to spend the rest of their deaths in the afterlife. In The Outbound Ghost, your task is to help others fix or come to terms with their past lives so that they can enjoy the pleasures of eternal bliss. You must achieve that for yourself too, but it's not so easy to mend the mistakes of your past life when you don't even remember them. Battle the past, gain new abilities, solve puzzles, and uncover the mysteries of Outbound to help its unliving residents find peace, freeing them from the shackles of their ghostly limbo. Colourful characters: Meet a lovable cast of spooks along the way, each with their own story to unravel

Meet a lovable cast of spooks along the way, each with their own story to unravel Combat encounters: Unlock figments of your past personality, such as Regret, Benevolence, and Jealousy and use them as party members in turn-based battles

Unlock figments of your past personality, such as Regret, Benevolence, and Jealousy and use them as party members in turn-based battles Badge system: Craft materials earned by winning combat encounters into badges, which can be equipped for various effects and stat boosts

Craft materials earned by winning combat encounters into badges, which can be equipped for various effects and stat boosts A world in 2.5D: Adorable, paper-style characters inhabit a world with depth and detail to create a distinctly eye-catching visual style