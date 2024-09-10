Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: The Outlast Trials

The Outlast Trials Launched Limited-Time Event: Countdown

The Outlast Trials has launched brand new limited-time event called Countdown, along with two new MK-Challenges for you to tackle

Article Summary Red Barrels launches limited-time event for The Outlast Trials: Countdown, starting today until October 8.

Players must complete Trials with time-bombs and hunt for time extenders to avoid a fiery death.

Earn Event Tokens through completing Trials, secondary objectives, and MK-Challenges in the Countdown Program.

Two new MK-Challenges, 'Empty the Vault' and 'Poison the Cattle,' are now available until September 24.

Indie game developer and publisher Red Barrels has launched a brand-new limited-time event for The Outlast Trials today, as players can dive into Countdown. The event will be split into two parts, the first starting today and running until September 24, while part 2 picks up on September 24 and runs until October 8. We have the finer details of the event for you here, as well as info on two new MK-Challenges, as the event is now live.

The Outlast Trials: Countdown

Program Countdown straps time-bombs to each player, forcing them to hunt for time extenders as they complete Trials. If the time runs out, the entire team dies a fiery death, resulting in a failed Trial. Get ready to run for precious time; even if you survive this Trial, remember: time comes for us all. Program Countdown will be split into two parts containing a selection of different Trials and MK-Challenges.

A brand new Catalog is available for the duration of the Limited-Time Event

Complete Trials and MK-Challenges in the Countdown Program to earn Event Tokens

Complete the secondary objective in Countdown Program Trials to gain extra Event Tokens

Accomplish Tasks in the Countdown category to earn Event Tokens

Spend acquired Event Tokens in the Limited-Time Catalog to unlock exclusive cosmetics

Once the event ends on October 8th at 10 AM ET, the Catalog will be removed, and any unspent tokens will be lost

New MK-Challenges at the Docks

Two new MK-Challenges, 'Empty the Vault' and 'Poison the Cattle,' are now available in Part 1 of Program Countdown, taking place from Sept 10 – 24, and they will be included in the new roguelike mode 'Escalation Therapy' map pool and will be featured in the upcoming weekly program rotations.

Empty the Vault – Casinos are the temple of idiot waste and willful failure; steal from those who would steal from you.

Casinos are the temple of idiot waste and willful failure; steal from those who would steal from you. Poison the Cattle – The milk of human kindness must be contaminated with liberty and progress. Poison the cattle and spoil their milk.

In addition to the new content, Red Barrels has implemented a number of fixes and balancing tweaks, enhancing the player experience with new animations, improved Amp abilities, and more.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!