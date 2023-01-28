The Pegasus Expedition Announces New Free Content Update Fulqrum Publishing has dropped a new expansion for The Pegasus Expedition as players can download Scattered Empires right now.

Fulqrum Publishing and developer Kalla Gameworks have released a brand new expansion for The Pegasus Expedition, totally free for all players. The new content will give you random missions in a brand new section of the galaxy where you'll need to think fast about how to approach each new situation. How will you respond to issues on colonies or attacks in space? Will you be able to handle keeping things peaceful in an expanse where a lot of your planets are spread out and sometimes hard to reach? Those choices are yours to make in the new content, which we have more info on below.

"In Scattered Empires, the first of four planned early access content updates, players will find their intrepid expedition at a randomized starting location somewhere within the Pegasus Galaxy, faced with the challenging objective of building six Arges Facilities in six different colonies – which are the highest tier of an inhabited world. All gameplay mechanics and features from the main campaign are featured in the scenario, allowing players to explore, colonize, research, and wage war throughout the galaxy as they see fit. Scenarios also introduce playable factions to the game, with Scattered Empires giving players the choice of four human fleets – The Zeus Link, 1st Expeditionary Fleet, The Daras Combine's Al-Musta'mara, and The Pegasus Republic. Each fleet offers its own unique set of advantages and disadvantages that will significantly impact playstyle and the scenario gameplay experience."

"The Pegasus Expedition is a story-driven sci-fi grand strategy game set in a key moment for humankind's survival. Facing an overwhelming threat at home, humanity sends an expedition to the Pegasus Galaxy in a desperate attempt to find a refuge for the population of Earth, only to find themselves in the middle of an interstellar war they inadvertently started.

Immense handcrafted world – a replayable campaign set in a rich, vast world.

Conflict and tragedy – experience a deep storyline, where no-one is perfect and ends will often have to justify the means.

Choose to be the leader you wish to be – face difficult moral choices in difficult times, and suffer their consequences.

Rewarding gameplay experience – versatile 4X gameplay with many different approaches to various challenges the campaign presents.

Meaningful diplomacy – a diverse and versatile system with over 30 independent factions in the galaxy.

Planning-based combat – manage your warfronts' bigger picture, and weigh which losses you're willing to take for success.