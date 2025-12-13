Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Doyoyo Games, Studio Cima, The Perfect Pencil

The Perfect Pencil Confirmed For Late January Launch

The Perfect Pencil has been given a new release date, as the surreal action platformer will be released for Steam and Switch next month

Article Summary The Perfect Pencil launches January 29, 2026 for Steam and Switch after a development delay.

Embark on a surreal action platformer exploring fear, psychology, and personal growth.

Play as John, who navigates a hand-drawn world full of secrets, side quests, and odd characters.

Use John's analysis ability to uncover hidden lore, solve mysteries, and face mind-bending bosses.

Indie game developer Studio Cima and publisher Doyoyo Games have confirmed a new release date for their latest game, The Perfect Pencil. The last time we heard anything about this game, it was being planned for a 2024 release, but it looks like they decided to take more time to work on it, which we're always supportive of. The new date for the game is now January 29, 2026, which came with a new trailer, which you can check out here.

The Perfect Pencil

The Perfect Pencil is a surreal action platformer which tells the tale of personal development and the psychology of fear. Join protagonist John as he awakens in a bizarre hand-drawn kingdom and comes face-to-face with the terrors that dwell in the last place he'd have thought to look… Embark on an emotional odyssey exploring the depths of an unfamiliar environment using protagonist John's innate ability to see things that others can't. Make choices that will compel you to carve your own personal route through both light and darkness, however, beware, things might not be as they seem. Go off the beaten path and discover numerous side quests dotted throughout the world, you never know what you might find. Both dark and comforting surreal landscapes filled with secrets, surprises and peculiar personalities are waiting to be unraveled.

John's unique analysis ability grants you the power to uncover hidden information about NPCs, peculiar objects and elements of the environment. The Perfect Pencil is filled with additional lore and secrets for players to find. Roam beyond the beaten path, scan the world around you – Who knows… behind one of these corners you might find something that will change your perspective. John draws his strength from within, but he will also encounter tense boss battles in the form of unsettling manifestations – all symbolising unique elements of the human psyche. Some encounters may even make you question your sense of reality…but remember, in order to survive you will have to be willing to take risks.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!