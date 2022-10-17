The Pinball Wizard Will Release On Steam & Switch On October 27th

Frosty Pop revealed that they will be releasing The Pinball Wizard for both PC via Steam as well as Nintendo Switch on October 27th. The game has already been out for a while on Apple Arcade, giving players a chance to utilize their skills in the mystic game of pinball to vanquish their enemies in a very cute and charming way. Now you'll have a chance for Switch to keep the mobile aspect going, as well as PC, but only those with Steam Deck will be able to utilize the mobile side of things. We have more info from the devs and the latest trailer below.

"Oh, young Apprentice! Atop the Mountain of Shadow, at the foot of the castle tower, the wisdom bestowed upon you shall come to pass. A pinball dungeon crawler awaits to test your skill! Ascend the castle tower. Level up your skills. Fulfill your destiny. Become the wizard you were born to be! A pleasingly upbeat mix of dungeon-delving progression and bite-sized arcade pinball action, The Pinball Wizard is a perfect introduction to the mystic arte of the silver ball. Slay some slimes, bend physics to your will with magical abilities, and work those flippers as fine as you can to conquer the tower and set the world right. The game is a dungeon crawler pinball hybrid, and an arcade adventure game, where the main character is propelled into action by a set of flippers, like the ball in a pinball machine. Each level (dungeon) of the game is a contained area inside a tower. The goal of the game is to survive and get to the top of the tower alive.

Tower Mode: Climb a tower with twenty-one levels and defeat the big, bad, boss.

Climb a tower with twenty-one levels and defeat the big, bad, boss. Dungeon Mode: Survive as long as you can in a giant dungeon.

Survive as long as you can in a giant dungeon. Two Daily Dungeons: A randomized new dungeon, every day!

A randomized new dungeon, every day! Upgrade Skills: Unlock and maximize all 16 skills, including Dash and Magic Orb."