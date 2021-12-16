The Pokémon GO 2021 Holiday Event Is Live In Pokémon GO

The first part of the 2021 Holiday Event goes live today in Pokémon GO. This event will focus largely on Costumed Pokémon including Glaceon and Spheal, the latter of which will be Shiny-capable in Pokémon GO for the first time. This part of the event will take us through December 23rd, at which point event features will switch over to Part Two offerings. Let's get into the details of Part One.

Here are the full details from the Pokémon GO blog which now contains more details than previously announced:

Date & time: Thursday, December 16 at 10:00 a.m. to Thursday, December 23 at 10:00 a.m. local time

Thursday, December 16 at 10:00 a.m. to Thursday, December 23 at 10:00 a.m. local time New feature: Trainers will have the ability to send and save Postcards in the new Postcard Book to "share their Pokémon GO journey." Niantic writes: "[This feature ] allows Trainers to collect the Postcards that accompany Gifts they send and receive from their friends. Typically Gifts award Trainers with Pokéballs, Potions, and an occasional Egg; now Trainers will also be able to pin the Postcards in their Postcard Book as a reminder of memories from their Pokémon GO journeys."

Trainers will have the ability to send and save Postcards in the new Postcard Book to "share their Pokémon GO journey." Niantic writes: Shiny Costumed Pokémon: Holiday Delibird, Holiday Stantler, Holiday Spheal, Holiday Cubchoo, Holiday Glaceon, and Pikachu in a holiday hat. All of these will be Shiny-capable.

Holiday Delibird, Holiday Stantler, Holiday Spheal, Holiday Cubchoo, Holiday Glaceon, and Pikachu in a holiday hat. All of these will be Shiny-capable. New Shinies: Holiday Spheal, Holiday Glaceon

Holiday Spheal, Holiday Glaceon Wild Spawns: Pikachu in the Christmas hat Swinub Holiday Stantler Holiday Delibird Snorunt Holiday Spheal Snover Vanillite Holiday Cubchoo Alolan Sandshrew Cryogonal

Raids: Tier One: Pikachu in the Christmas hat, Alolan Sandshrew, Swinub, Holiday Spheal, Holiday Cubchoo Tier Three: Cloyster, Holiday Stantler, Holiday Delibird, Holiday Glaceon Tier Five: Kyurem Mega Raids: Steelix

GO Battle League: The Holiday Cup goes live, offering encounters with Swinub, Snorunt, Snover, Vanillite, Cryogonal, Holiday Delibird, Holiday Stantler, Holiday Spheal, Holiday Cubchoo, Holiday Glaceon, and Pikachu in a holiday hat.

The Holiday Cup goes live, offering encounters with Swinub, Snorunt, Snover, Vanillite, Cryogonal, Holiday Delibird, Holiday Stantler, Holiday Spheal, Holiday Cubchoo, Holiday Glaceon, and Pikachu in a holiday hat. Gift bonuses: Trainers can open up to 45 Gifts per day and hold up to 40 Gifts in the Item Bag.

Trainers can open up to 45 Gifts per day and hold up to 40 Gifts in the Item Bag. Mega Raid bonus: CP boosted on Mega Abomasnow.

CP boosted on Mega Abomasnow. December Community Day: December 18th and 19th will bring forth the final Community Day event of 2021 featuring all of this year's Pokémon in the wild and all of 2020's species in raids.

Stay tuned for full guides to the Pokémon GO 2021 Holiday Event raid rotation and the Community Day recap event.