The Pokémon V Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Rebel Clash Part 1

As we exit 2020 and prepare to journey into 2021, the year that will celebrate Pokémon's 25th anniversary, we're looking back at recent expansions that revitalized the Pokémon TCG craze. Now, we will spotlight Rebel Clash, the second expansion of the Sword & Shield era, which was released in English on May 1st, 2020. Let's take a look at the stunning Pokémon V cards featured in this Pokémon Trading Card Game expansion.

Rillaboom V: Rebel Clash does a great job of spotlighting species from both the newest Sword & Shield games as well as classic species from previous generations. Though this Rillaboom V card looks a touch too similar to an earlier Sword & Shield Black Star Promo for this collector's liking, it's still an action-packed image.

Eldegoss V: Personally, I love a card that evokes both power and peace, and this smiling Eldegoss does just that. One of the best Grass-type Pokémon designs gets displayed beautifully on this gorgeous V.

Ninetails V: Potentially the best Pokémon V of Rebel Clash, the iconic Kanto Ninetails looks majestic here. This may very well be the best Ninetails card since the Base Set.

Cinderace V: Another Galar starter gets to shine here, and this one shows Cinderace's attitude as it relaxes amid a spiral of flames.

Milotic V: I don't know if anyone expected such a badass Milotic V in a Sword & Shield era expansion, but I'm not complaining at all. Artist Ayaka Yoshida 's slightly gritty take on Feebas's evolution gives Milotic an edge here that works quite well.

Inteleon V: By far the best of the starter Pokémon V cards in Rebel Clash and honestly in overall design, Inteleon V looks halfway between the Geico gecko and an alien here as it casually blasts out a powerful stream of water.

Our spotlight on the Rebel Clash Pokémon TCG expansion's Pokémon V cards will continue!