The Pokémon V Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Rebel Clash Part 3

As we exit 2020 and prepare to journey into 2021, the year that will celebrate Pokémon's 25th anniversary, we're looking back at recent expansions that revitalized the Pokémon TCG craze. Now, we will spotlight Rebel Clash, the second expansion of the Sword & Shield era, which was released in English on May 1st, 2020. Let's take a look at the stunning Pokémon V cards featured in this Pokémon Trading Card Game expansion.

First, don't miss Part One and Two of our Rebel Clash coverage, where we broke down the first six V of this Pokémon TCG expansion. Now, let's get into Part Two.

Sandaconda V: One of the more action-packed Vs of this set, this Sandaconda looks mid-strike. While not the most visually stunning of Rebel Clash's offerings, it's also not a bad pull by any means.

Falinks V: If you've ever wondered what a Super Saiyan Caterpie would look like, this Falinks card has an answer for you.

Malamar V: Generation Six's Kalos region gets some much-needed love from Rebel Clash with this Malamar card. Malamar, the evolution of Inkay, looks almost like its conducting the creepiest opera of all time here, and personally? I love it.

Copperajah V: The Pokémon TCG seems to love Copperajah cards that prioritize action and strange perspective over design clarity, but this Copperajah V illustrated by 5ban Graphics is certainly the exception. Here, Copperajah's intriguing design and awesome color palette gets to shine while still delivering a killer, mid-strike pose.

Dubwool V: Finally, we end with a Dubwool V that is oddly similar to the Sword & Shield Promo Card version available in the Dubwool V Champion's Path box. It's not a bad card by any means, but the promo, which came out after this, actually feels somewhat like a sequel. Here, Dubwool is a bit irritable and is moving to its right, while in the promo, with the same sky blue background, Dubwool bucks and howls, charging to its left. I'm not sure if this was intentional or if the designs are similar for other reasons, but it's pretty cool seeing both cards together.

Next up, we take a look at the Pokémon VMAX cards of this TCG expansion!