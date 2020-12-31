The Pokémon V Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Rebel Clash Part 2

As we exit 2020 and prepare to journey into 2021, the year that will celebrate Pokémon's 25th anniversary, we're looking back at recent expansions that revitalized the Pokémon TCG craze. Now, we will spotlight Rebel Clash, the second expansion of the Sword & Shield era, which was released in English on May 1st, 2020. Let's take a look at the stunning Pokémon V cards featured in this Pokémon Trading Card Game expansion.

First, don't miss Part One of our Rebel Clash coverage, where we broke down the first six V of this Pokémon TCG expansion. Now, let's get into Part Two.

Eiscue V: Who doesn't love penguins? And… uh, ice cubes. Introduced in Generation Eight, this Pokémon has two forms: Ice Face and Noice Face. Guess which one is on display here? This kind of silliness is exactly what makes Pokémon card collecting so fun.

Boltund V: Well, that's a good boy right there, isn't it? It'd be hard to be mad at pulling such a lovable card.

Toxtricity V: This is of the top Pokémon V cards of this set due to both the incredible design and the rising popularity of Toxtricity. Rebel Clash may not have as many bangers as Darkness Ablaze and Vivid Voltage, but it shouldn't be forgotten that it has cards as epic as this. Toxtricity's popularity will undoubtedly continue to rise, as its Shiny form is pictured on the pack art of the upcoming Shining Fates special Pokémon TCG set.

Pincurchin V: You ever step on a Lego barefoot and just feel in absolute awe of the pain that such a little thing can cause? Pincurchin looks like what you felt like you stepped on.

Dragapult V: Another one of the best designs from the Sword & Shield era, Dragpult absolutely shines in Rebel Clash and this stellar V is no exception. Just wait until you see it's Full Art V and VMAX cards, though, which are both the best of the entire set.