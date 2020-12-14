The Pokémon VMAX Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Champion's Path

Before Vivid Voltage took the Pokémon Trading Card Game community by storm, there was a special set that was selling out everywhere. Now, as interest in the Pokémon TCG is higher than seemingly ever with stores selling out of product internationally, this special set remains one of the most coveted collections of Pokémon cards of the modern sets. It's 2020's holiday set, Champion's Path which can only be collected by buying the Elite Trainer Box or various collection sets, rather than in the normal loose booster packs or booster boxes. Let's take a look at the intense Pokémon VMAX cards featured in this Pokémon TCG set so you can decide if Champion's Path is worth the time, effort, and money to chase down as a collector.

Drednaw VMAX: Drednaw isn't necessarily the most exciting VMAX cards, but it's still a fun little image. It brings modern-day Blastoise energy to the table, and the warm orange creates a great contrast with the cool blue. Drednaw is very in-your-face here, and it would've been great to get some room from him so we can get a sense of what's he's doing in the card besides just standing there looking turtley.

Gardevoir VMAX: Now we're talking. Gardevoir is oddly simple in this VMAX, even in comparison to Champion's Path's Gardevoir V card which is a bit busier with its energy design around the Pokémon. Still, the simplicity of this card is a great way to showcase the strength of Gardevoir's design. As both a popular Pokémon and a pretty card, this is quite a coveted pull.

Alcremie VMAX: In its Gigantamax form, Alcremie becomes an entire cake, which is beautifully shown in this card. Easily the best of the standard VMAX cards available in Champion's Path, this one is a visually stunning representation of one of the most unique and interesting Pokémon. While many collectors will wish that Fairy-typing survived in the Pokémon TCG long enough for this card to get that awesome pink energy, it's still an absolutely beautiful card.