Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fallen Tree Games, Kwalee, The Precinct

The Precinct Released Date Pushed Back To Fall 2024

Kwalee has confirmed that The Precinct will no longer be released in August, but will now be out sometime later this Fall.

Article Summary The Precinct's release date shifts from August to Fall 2024, a delay announced by Kwalee.

Anticipated indie game by Fallen Tree Games gets more time for final fixes and polish.

Step into the neon-noir '80s as Officer Nick Cordell Jr, fighting crime in Averno City.

Experience procedural crimes, intense pursuits, and an interactive police support system.

Indie game developer Fallen Tree Games and publisher Kwalee have pushed back the release date for their upcoming game The Precinct. Originally the game was set to be released on August 15, but the team made the call to give themselves more time in fixing it and preparing it for launch, so now it will be out sometime this Fall. Youc an see the latest trailer here as we wait for a date to get confirmed again.

The Precinct

You are Officer Nick Cordell Jr. As a rookie beat cop fresh out of the Academy, you're on the front line of defence for Averno's citizens. Dive into a world of thrilling car chases, procedurally-generated crimes, and a healthy dose of 1980s noir as you protect the populace and solve the mystery of your father's murder in the line of duty. A love letter to classic cop movies, The Precinct combines police sim detail with action sandbox spectacle. Patrol the streets and respond to callouts to fight criminals petty and powerful. Choose your own tactics in thrilling chases and shootouts. Feel the shifting power struggles of Averno's gangs in a living city full of procedurally generated crimes, from parking infractions to bank heists, street racing to drug deals.

Speed through the city in intense car and helicopter chases and pursue your mark through twisting alleyways before bringing them to justice. There's no need to be a lone wolf: You've got Averno's Finest backing you up, with an in-depth support system that allows you to call in squad cars, roadblocks, spike strips, and more. Explore the ever-shifting criminal underbelly of Averno City. Deal with yuppies, bums, street vendors and furious taxi drivers from the Projects to the Financial District. Chase perps through neon-lit alleys, rain-soaked streets, and grand, decaying parklands, all subject to a day/night cycle and dynamic weather. This is the 1980s East Coast in all its neon-noir glory.

