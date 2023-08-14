Posted in: Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, eSports, Games, Video Games | Tagged: cs:go, Roobet Cup

The Roobet Cup 2023 CS:GO Tourney Returns In October

Organizers behind the Roobet Cup have revealed their plans for the 2023 CS:GO cup, set to take place this coming October.

Relog Media, who are one of Europe's biggest esports tournament organizers, have announced they've teamed with Roobet again to hold the Roobet Cup 2023 CS:GO Tournament. The esports event will take place from October 25th through November 2nd, as teams will compete for another S-Tier $250k prize pool. We got the full rundown of how they will organize this year's tournament, as well as how the qualifiers will go, as per the info the company released down below. As well as a quote from the company about the event.

Featuring 16 of the top CS:GO teams in the world, including Ninjas in Pyjamas, FURIA, Astralis, 2022 Roobet Cup Champions BIG, and more to be announced, the tournament will run on 16 teams in four groups with the top 2 teams from each group advancing to the playoffs. Playoffs will be a single elimination bracket, with the winner taking the hefty portion of the $250,000 prize pool. The first Roobet Cup, which took place in June of 2022, featured top CS:GO teams from around the world, including BIG (1st Place), FaZe Clan (2nd Place), Cloud9, 9z, Imperial Esports, Eternal Fire, and more competing for the $250,000 prize pool. The tournament clocked over 1 Million unique global viewers with a combined 94 Million minutes watched. As part of their ongoing support of the CS:GO community, in August, Roobet also announced Roobet Arena, where amateur gamers compete in CS:GO tournaments for cash prizes, with over $10,000 given away monthly. Roobet also creates custom Roobet maps that are released to the community CS:GO workshop every month.

"Roobet invests in players at every level, from pro teams to casual, because we want to give everyone the opportunity to have successful careers doing what they love," said Anthony Brennan, Roobet Co-Founder and Head of Partnerships. "Roobet met playing games, and we get excited every time we find a new way to give back to the online community."

