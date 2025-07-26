Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Save Sloth Studios, The Royal Writ, Yogscast Games

The Royal Writ Confirmed For Release in Early August

The Royal Writ has been given a release date, as the lane-based deckbuilder will come out on PC via Steam the first week of August

Article Summary The Royal Writ releases in early August for PC via Steam, from Save Sloth Studios and Yogscast Games.

Experience a lane-based deckbuilder where every decision is final, shaping your kingdom’s fate each run.

Lead an army of quirky animal warriors, each card with unique abilities and stories that impact your strategy.

Permanently lose cards that fall in battle, adding high stakes and memorable sacrifices to every adventure.

Indie game developer Save Sloth Studios and publisher Yogscast Games confirmed that The Royal Writ will be released in a couple of weeks. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is a ruthless but hilarious lane-based deckbuilder title, in which you'll use your resources and strategies to take on enemies and topple them. All with the caveat that all decisions are final, no matter what the outcome is, as it could affect how things play out throughout the game. Enjoy the latest trailer as the game will be released for PC via Steam on August 7, 2025.

The Royal Writ

In The Royal Writ, you don't just play cards – you command them on the battlefield. Place your loyal subjects strategically as they advance toward the enemy, dealing damage. But beware: any card that reaches the enemy base before victory is permanently destroyed and removed from your deck for the rest of your run. Sacrifice isn't just a risk – it's an essential strategy that creates memorable sub-stories with each run. Will you honor the subjects who gave everything for your cause? Every fallen card tells a tale, and their glory lives on in the legacy you build.

Lead an army of diverse warriors with interesting abilities that shape your strategy. Lead an army of adorable yet battle-hardened animals. Your ranks may comprise a frail and wounded flamingo, a short sighted chicken bowman, or even a crafty lizard who cheats death by only losing its tail! From the renegade red ants to the food taster cow, every card in your deck has a personality and purpose. As they march toward glory or death, their individual stories become part of your kingdom's legacy, and their sacrifices will never be forgotten. You may even come across some peculiar creatures on your journey, like the crazed mantis dentist, the goat tactician or the impatient boar shopkeeper – just don't ask them where they got their credentials.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!