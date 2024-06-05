Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, rayquaza, Shared Skies

The Season Of Shared Skies Begins Now In Pokémon GO

The new Season of Shared Skies will run through the next three months of Pokémon GO gameplay, building toward GO Fest 2024.

Article Summary Season of Shared Skies runs June 1 to Sept 1, featuring Necrozma and fusion events.

Juin 2024 raid lineup includes Zapdos, Landorus, Yveltal, and Ho-Oh, all Shiny eligible.

Multiple Community Days and themed events like Stadium Sights and Spelunker's Cove.

Spotlight Hours offer bonuses like double Candy and XP, starring Makuhita, Wingull, and more.

Pokémon GO has introduced a new season of gameplay that will run from June 1st, 2024, through September 1st, 2024. The Season of Shared Skies is centered around Pokémon GO Fest on-location events that lead up to the climactic global event this summer. New aspects of this season include the introduction of Necrozma and fusion at GO Fest 2024, monthly Timed Research, an additional special trade per day, extra XP for the first catch of the day, and more. Let's take a look at all the confirmed events coming in June 2024.

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO in June 2024:

June 1 – June 10: Zapdos (can be Shiny)

Zapdos (can be Shiny) June 10 – June 19: Incarnate Forme Landorus (can be Shiny)

Incarnate Forme Landorus (can be Shiny) June 19 – June 28: Yveltal (can be Shiny)

Yveltal (can be Shiny) June 28 – July 8: Ho-Oh (can be Shiny)

Ho-Oh (can be Shiny) Weekends in May: Shadow Raikou

The Raid Hours for the month of June 2024 in Pokémon GO are:

Wednesday, June 5: Zapdos (can be Shiny)

Zapdos (can be Shiny) Wednesday, June 12: Incarnate Forme Landorus (can be Shiny)

Incarnate Forme Landorus (can be Shiny) Wednesday, June 19: Yveltal (can be Shiny)

Yveltal (can be Shiny) Wednesday, June 06: Yveltal (can be Shiny)

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids this month:

June 1 – June 10: Mega Gyarados (can be Shiny)

Mega Gyarados (can be Shiny) June 10 – June 19: Mega Alakazam (can be Shiny)

Mega Alakazam (can be Shiny) June 19 – June 28: Mega Charizard Y (can be Shiny)

Mega Charizard Y (can be Shiny) June 28 – July 8: Mega Tyranitar (can be Shiny)

Here are the events for June 2024:

June 1 – 4, 2024: Stadium Sights

Stadium Sights June 7 – 12, 2024: Slumbering Sands

Slumbering Sands June 9, 2024: Goomy Community Day

Goomy Community Day June 15 – 18, 2024: Spelunker's Cove

Spelunker's Cove June 21 – 25, 2024: Scorching Steps

Scorching Steps June 22, 2024: Cyndaquil Community Day Classic

Cyndaquil Community Day Classic June 28 – July 3, 2024: 8th Anniversary Party

8th Anniversary Party June 29, 2024: Elite Raid: Mega Rayquaza at 12 p.m., 1 p.m., 5 p.m., and 6 p.m.

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in June 2024:

Tuesday, June 4, 2024 : Makuhita with double catch Candy, can be Shiny

Makuhita with double catch Candy, can be Shiny Tuesday, June 11, 2024 : Wingull with double transfer Candy, can be Shiny

Wingull with double transfer Candy, can be Shiny Tuesday, June 18, 2024 : Roggenrola with double evolution XP, can be Shiny

Roggenrola with double evolution XP, can be Shiny Tuesday, June 25, 2024: Morelull with double Catch Stardust, can be Shiny

Current Research Breakthrough encounters from June 1st, 2024 until September 1st, 2024:

Hisuian Growlithe, can be Shiny

Furfrou, can be Shiny

Audino, can be Shiny

Larvitar, can be Shiny

Axew, can be Shiny

Jangmo-o, will be Shiny-capable as of Pokémon GO Fest 2024

