The Secret Of Weepstone Releases Free Demo On Steam

The Secret of Weepstone has released a free demo on Steam, giving youi a glimpse of the horror dungeon crawler RPG title to come

Explore a hand-drawn black-and-white world inspired by classic tabletop RPGs and art.

Assemble a party of misfits, loot gear, face unique foes, and uncover dark secrets in Weepstone.

Dice-based combat, perilous traps, puzzles, and permadeath challenge every step of the journey.

Indie game developer Talesworth Game Studio and publisher DreadXP have launched a free demo for their upcoming game, The Secret of Weepstone. In case you haven't seen it yet, this is a first-person horror adventure title that feels like a classic TTRPG, down to the black-and-white art style as you explore a forbidden castle. The demo will give you a small section of the game to try out as you'll explore a few areas and get a feel for the mechanics. We played this back at PAX West 2025 and had a ton of fun trying it out, so this might be the same demo from that event. Enjoy the latest trailer above as the demo is free right now.

The Secret of Weepstone

In the shadow of a crumbling abandoned keep lies the forsaken village of Weepstone. Once a thriving settlement, it now withers in silence, fields barren, crops dead, people in fear. Byron, Lord of Weepstone, is ill and bedridden, haunted by night terrors of unholy rituals and unknowable forces. With no champions to call upon, it falls to the commonfolk of the town to face the unknown, confront whatever powers are to blame, and discover the secrets that are held within the crumbling walls. This is not a tale of heroes, this is a tale of those who do what they must to survive.

The Secret of Weepstone is a dungeon-crawling RPG rendered entirely in striking hand-drawn black and white, an atmospheric love letter to the tabletop adventures and art of the 70s and 80s. Level up your party, uncover powerful new equipment to aid you in battle, survive deadly encounters, and snatch up all the loot you can. Will the dice fall in your favor? Guide your party of misfits and unlikely delvers into almost certain death. Scrounge, loot, pilfer and abscond with anything not nailed down in an effort to equip your group for deadly encounters.

Black and white lineart style influenced by the early days of TTRPG's.

Roll dice for combat and skill checks.

Face traps, puzzles, secrets and more as you delve into unknown depths.

Fight a menagerie of foes, each rendered in hand-drawn black and white art.

Outfit your party with weapons, equipment and magic items.

Embrace the inevitability of death, gain unique "Mortal Favors" whenever characters die.

Guide a party of up eight members, filling your ranks with common villagers, battle-worn adventurers, possible heretics and more.

