The Secret Rare Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Darkness Ablaze

Before the Sword & Shield: Vivid Voltage expansion sent Pokémon TCG collectors on a mad hunt for the Rainbow Rare Chonkachu, the previous expansion, Darkness Ablaze, lit the Pokémon card community on fire with its offerings. Before Vivid Voltage, this was seen as the best Sword & Shield expansion, and for good reason. Let's take a look at the final offerings of this set: the glimmering, golden Secret Rare cards featured in this Pokémon TCG expansion, which are also classified as Hyper Rares. Secret Rare cards feature a number greater than the collective number of the set. For example, the first of the below Secret Rares, Rillaboom, is numbered 197/189. The next card, Coalossal, is 197/189, and so on.

For our spotlight on the Rainbow Rare cards of this Pokémon TCG expansion, which are also Secret Rares, you can see our complete Darkness Ablaze collection spotlights here. Now, let's get into these very special, textured, golden Secret Rare cards.

Rillaboom: Notice anything different about Rillaboom here? It's Shiny! The Pokémon TCG knows the value of a Shiny Pokémon to the fanbase, evidenced by the popularity of their sets Shining Legends and Hidden Fates, which feature these species color-variations prominently. The previous set, Rebel Clash, featured Shiny Secret Rares in this style, and now Darkness Ablaze keeps that going. Rilaboom is an awesome card here and, after the Charizard VMAX, is the most valuable card in the set.

Coalossal: My personal favorite of the golden Secret Rares, Coalossal is an absolutely stunning Shiny, looking like it's made of volcanic rock. The golden background, sparkles, and texture give it some precious gem energy as well.

Big Parasol, Turbo Patch, Capture Energy: These three are obviously much less hype than pulling a Shiny Pokémon, but they're definitely still great pulls due to their rarity and the strength of the golden design.