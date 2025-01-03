Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross Adds First Update of 2025

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross has rung in the new year with an all-new event, which will celebrate 2025's start for a few weeks

Article Summary New Year update introduces double hero Elizabeth & Meliodas with unique skill animations.

Events include a special draw, scratch-off cards, missions, and invite rewards.

Check-In Event offers valuable items like Diamonds, Awakening Coins, and more.

Artifact Wish Draw and PvP improvements enhance gaming experience for 2025.

Netmarble has launched the first update and event for The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross in 2025 as they celebrate the new year. The New Year Festival 2025 update brings in a new double hero, new set of events, and several other improvements to the mobile title. We have the fill rundown below as the update is now live.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross – New Year Festival 2025

The New Year Festival 2025 update introduces the first UR double hero, [Light of the Holy War] Elizabeth & Meliodas. Players will experience a fresh look as the new hero's skills and Ultimate Moves are animated for both Elizabeth and Meliodas. Also, [Light of the Holy War] Elizabeth & Melidoas can synergize with both Goddesses and Demons to utilize the 'Ability' that allows players to deploy additional skill effects. Players can enter several new events to celebrate the new year and obtain valuable rewards, including:

New Year Festival 2025 Draw (Dec. 26 – Jan. 31): Offers a chance to acquire the UR [Light of the Holy War] Elizabeth & Meliodas, guaranteed at 900 mileages.

Offers a chance to acquire the UR [Light of the Holy War] Elizabeth & Meliodas, guaranteed at 900 mileages. New Year 2025 Scratch-Off Event (Dec. 26 – Jan. 31): By clearing in-game missions, players will receive up to three opportunities per day to scrape a scratchcard. The card offers Diamonds, including a first prize of 2,000 Diamonds to the winner.

By clearing in-game missions, players will receive up to three opportunities per day to scrape a scratchcard. The card offers Diamonds, including a first prize of 2,000 Diamonds to the winner. New Year 2025 Festival Special Missions – Part 1 (Dec. 26 – Jan. 9): Clear five different missions to earn rewards, including Diamonds, New Year 2025 Festival Tickets, and other upgrade materials.

Invite Friend Event (Dec. 26 – Jan. 31): Players can invite their friends to join The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross by sending out an Invite Code. Both inviting and invited players will be rewarded for clearing in-game missions.

Players can invite their friends to join The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross by sending out an Invite Code. Both inviting and invited players will be rewarded for clearing in-game missions. New Year 2025 Huge Check-In Event (Dec. 26 – Jan. 23): Commemorating the introduction of the first double hero in this update, two check-in boards are available during the event period. Each check-in board offers valuable rewards, including Diamonds and various upgrade materials such as Super Awakening Coins, Tier 3 Awakened SSR Equipment Selection Tickets, SSR Evolution Pendants, and more.

In addition, the New Year 2025 Artifact Wish Draw Event runs through January 31, allowing players to choose Artifact Cards they want to increase their chances. The latest update also features the new season of the Underground Labyrinth and in-game improvements that increase the speed of PvP gameplay.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!