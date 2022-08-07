The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross Celebrates Its 2.5 Anniversary

Netmarble has launched a brand new anniversary event into The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross as they celebrate the 2.5 Anniversary. We'll just say right off the bat, it's getting really weird with mobile titles these days as every game is making up reasons to have events, and anniversary dates that don't happen on an exact year are becoming more frequent across the board. So celebrating 2.5 is a weird one. But in any case, the developers are doing it, and this one will be celebrating the Holy War Festival, which sounds like a contradiction in terms. During this event, you'll be able to play as a brand new character, participate in limited-time events, and collect unique rewards only found during this particular event. We have the details on what's all here down below.

Rampaging Darkness Festival Draw – Players will have the opportunity to receive a new character [Twisted Darkness] Berserk Estarossa . The lineup includes existing Holy War Festival heroes as well. With the exception of festival heroes, SSR heroes are provided at 80 UR Lv. 80.

– Players will have the opportunity to receive a new character . The lineup includes existing Holy War Festival heroes as well. With the exception of festival heroes, SSR heroes are provided at 80 UR Lv. 80. Holy War Festival Check-in Event – Over the course of a 28 day period, check-in rewards will be offered including 180 diamonds and other various items such as 15 SSR necklaces.

– Over the course of a 28 day period, check-in rewards will be offered including 180 diamonds and other various items such as 15 SSR necklaces. Death Match – Lamek Returns – Players can earn points by clearing bosses and earn rewards such as a Guaranteed SSR Ticket, 7DS 2.5th Anniversary Card Pack, and costume for Estarossa of 'Love' obtained at Event Exchange.

– Players can earn points by clearing bosses and earn rewards such as a Guaranteed SSR Ticket, 7DS 2.5th Anniversary Card Pack, and costume for Estarossa of 'Love' obtained at Event Exchange. Death Match Cooperation Event – The event will accumulate points earned from players at each server (Asia and Global). Rewards are provided to every participant depending on total accumulated points earned.

– The event will accumulate points earned from players at each server (Asia and Global). Rewards are provided to every participant depending on total accumulated points earned. Hawk's Dreamland Adventure Event – The event will include an idle mini game with automatic combat featuring rewards such as a 7DS 2.5th Anniversary Card Pack and costume for Melascula of 'Faith'.

– The event will include an idle mini game with automatic combat featuring rewards such as a 7DS 2.5th Anniversary Card Pack and costume for Melascula of 'Faith'. Other New Content – The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross Story Chapter 24 has been added