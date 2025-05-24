Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross Drops Sixth Anniversary Event

The latest update for The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross has added a brand-new event with the Sixth Anniversary Garden Party

Article Summary The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross launches Sixth Anniversary Garden Party event with major in-game rewards.

New dual hero King and Diane debut, featuring unique Fairy and Giant race synergy plus a dedicated story stage.

Special draws, lucky tarot events, festival poll tickets, and login bonuses offer generous SSR and UR heroes.

Mini-games, multiplayer Garden Party map, and missions bring exclusive prizes, tickets, and anniversary coins.

Netmarble released a new update this week for The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, as they celebrate the game's sixth anniversary in style. The game has a new event you can take part in with a grand Garden Party, which comes with a new dual hero, several new items, and a ton of mini events surrounding the occasion. You can find the full list of details below as the update is live.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross – Sixth Anniversary Garden Party

New Dual Hero – [Rulers of the New Era] King and Diane: Following [Light of the Holy War] Elizabeth and Meliodas, this second Dual Hero pairing (Fairy and Giant) introduces new race synergy and characteristic synergy combined with the original heroes of The Seven Deadly Sins . Players can experience their dedicated story stage through the new Hero Trial Story, without needing to acquire the heroes first.

Following [Light of the Holy War] Elizabeth and Meliodas, this second Dual Hero pairing (Fairy and Giant) introduces new race synergy and characteristic synergy combined with the original heroes of . Players can experience their dedicated story stage through the new Hero Trial Story, without needing to acquire the heroes first. Grand Cross 6th Anniversary Grand Festival Poll Draw: Through fan votes, six UR heroes including top favorite [Light of the Holy War] Elizabeth & Meliodas, and the latest King and Diane are available via Pick Up draw. Guaranteed UR/SSR heroes at 300 and 600 mileage; King and Diane guaranteed at 900 mileage.

Through fan votes, six UR heroes including top favorite [Light of the Holy War] Elizabeth & Meliodas, and the latest King and Diane are available via Pick Up draw. Guaranteed UR/SSR heroes at 300 and 600 mileage; King and Diane guaranteed at 900 mileage. 7DS All-Star Draw: Through 10+1 draws that are offered daily, players can perform up to 154 draws and obtain rewards across eight mileage tiers. Each mileage tier (1 through 7 tier) offers a Level 100 UR-grade 6-star Awakened festival heroes of The Seven Deadly Sins . The eighth and final tier offers [New Legend] Princess Elizabeth (LR) or 100 Legendary Seals of choice.

Through 10+1 draws that are offered daily, players can perform up to 154 draws and obtain rewards across eight mileage tiers. Each mileage tier (1 through 7 tier) offers a Level 100 UR-grade 6-star Awakened festival heroes of . The eighth and final tier offers [New Legend] Princess Elizabeth (LR) or 100 Legendary Seals of choice. Lucky Draw Event: Enjoy a newly themed Garden Party map and draw rewards based on tarot card fortunes ranging from 6 to 100 Lucky draws.

Enjoy a newly themed Garden Party map and draw rewards based on tarot card fortunes ranging from 6 to 100 Lucky draws. Special Missions & Check-In Events: Complete seven missions to earn various rewards including Grand Cross 6th Anniversary Festival Poll Ticket and 130 Jumping Box Tickets. Login daily for 28 days will be rewarded with 300 Diamonds and an additional 14-day event that grants a total of 140 Jumping Box Tickets.

Complete seven missions to earn various rewards including Grand Cross 6th Anniversary Festival Poll Ticket and 130 Jumping Box Tickets. Login daily for 28 days will be rewarded with 300 Diamonds and an additional 14-day event that grants a total of 140 Jumping Box Tickets. Welcome Jumping Box Event: Redeem tickets earned through the Grand Cross 6th Anniversary Garden Party event to receive SSR heroes, SSR equipment sets, and other rewards.

Redeem tickets earned through the Grand Cross 6th Anniversary Garden Party event to receive SSR heroes, SSR equipment sets, and other rewards. Garden Party Event Contents: A new multiplayer event map offers activities like Merlin's Tarot, Treasure Hunt, Cooking Party, and more. Event coins earned can be exchanged for a 6th Anniversary Stamp, Lucky Bag Tickets, and Jumping Box Tickets.

A new multiplayer event map offers activities like Merlin's Tarot, Treasure Hunt, Cooking Party, and more. Event coins earned can be exchanged for a 6th Anniversary Stamp, Lucky Bag Tickets, and Jumping Box Tickets. New Mini Game – Great Archer Lancelot: Defeat enemies with Lancelot by stacking buffs each round. Earn Jumping Box Tickets, Auto Clear Tickets, Holy Relic materials, and more based on scores achieved.

