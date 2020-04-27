The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross Gets The Holy Knight Escanor

Netmarble has added a new update to The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross this week with a few new additions you'll need to take on. This update introduces the Holy Knight Escanor as a collectible character for players, which is pretty sweet as they are one of the most popular characters in the series. Escanor brings a very strong attack power, as well as attractive skills to your arsenal. Plus the devs have added a special event that will allow you to acquire the Sacred Axe Rhitta, Escanor's weapon.

Starting today, the Holy Knight Escanor character can be acquired by players. As the last of The Seven Deadly Sins to be added, Escanor is one of the most popular characters in the series and brings a very strong attack power and attractive skills to the player's arsenal of collectible characters. Additionally, a special event now allows players to acquire the Sacred Axe Rhitta, Escanor's weapon. To gain access to his sacred Treasure, players must complete the in-game 'Sacred Axe Rhitta' event in order to use his weapon.

One of the main features of The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, the Final Boss Battle, is also now unlocked. In this mode, players can experience more colorful fun through a whole new combat of differentiated pattern and style and acquire various rewards including King's original costume with coins given once the battle is complete. Depending on a player's ranking, other special items can be obtained as well.

Other enhancements made to The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross include: