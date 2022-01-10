The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross Launches New Year Festival

Netmnarble has launched a brand new event today for The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross as players can take part in the New Year Festival. We have all the major details about it below, but the shorthand to it is bidding the previous year farewell in style by welcoming in a whole slew of changes, events, bonuses, and more for you to play right now. Check out the details below to see everything you can get involved with as we speak.

The festival introduces The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross' first dark attribute festival hero – [Holy Warrior] Traitor Meliodas. This new version of Meliodas increases damage to all other attributes by 10%, while increasing ally damage against enemies with weaker attributes. Traitor Meliodas, along with [Holy Warrior] Goddess Elizabeth, [Restored Emotions] Hijack Gowther, [Advent of Flash] Covenant of Light Ludociel, and [Napping Reaper] Dual Swordsman Cusack can be collected from the 2022 New Year Festival Draw Pick-Up. Other SSR Heroes collected from the pick-up will start out at Level 80 and Awakening Level 6. Other New Year Festival content for The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross include: Lucky Raffle Drum event –Various rewards, including up to 1,000 diamonds, are available to collect. Players can acquire tickets by logging into the game, by clearing a Main Stage or Fort Solgres stage, by sharing the event page on social media.

–Various rewards, including up to 1,000 diamonds, are available to collect. Players can acquire tickets by logging into the game, by clearing a Main Stage or Fort Solgres stage, by sharing the event page on social media. Fortune Teller event – Players can check their fortune once a day and get rewards when they log in. Items like diamonds and super awakening tokens can be earned by finishing the event.

– Players can check their fortune once a day and get rewards when they log in. Items like diamonds and super awakening tokens can be earned by finishing the event. Aboru Boss battle – By defeating the limited-time boss, players can use the points earned to obtain rewards, such as New Year's Special Artifact Card Packs.

– By defeating the limited-time boss, players can use the points earned to obtain rewards, such as New Year's Special Artifact Card Packs. Goodbye 2021 Bingo event – By completing the bingo board, players can earn the seasonal hero [New Myth] Guardian Jericho.

– By completing the bingo board, players can earn the seasonal hero [New Myth] Guardian Jericho. And More: Other in-game enhancements, including a Free Main Quest Continue Chance (allowing players to continue once for free in Main Quests), 50% Stamina Consumption for Main Quests and Free Stages, and doubled player rank experience.

Other in-game enhancements, including a Free Main Quest Continue Chance (allowing players to continue once for free in Main Quests), 50% Stamina Consumption for Main Quests and Free Stages, and doubled player rank experience. From 1/6 – 1/24, costumes can be purchased from the store at a discounted price.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: [7DS] New Year Festival 2022 (https://youtu.be/CWlB8dCIo7U)