The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross Reveals Year Three Anniversary Check out the complete list of events you can participate in for the third anniversary of The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross.

Netmarble has revealed their plans for the third anniversary of The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross with several new events. The team has lined up a series of things you can participate in as they will start with the Holy War Festival, where players can experience a newly added character. As well as multiple limited-time events, special rewards, and more added to the mix. The new character is a hero called [The Four Archangels] Mael of Sunshine, which has been included in the latest update for Chapter 26, which will also allow you to obtain the Diamond and Artifact Card upon completion of the chapter. We have the full list of items down below as they have kicked it off this week!

"As part of the update, players can access the new light attribute hero [The Four Archangels] Mael of Sunshine. Chapter 26 has also been updated, allowing players to obtain the Diamond and Artifact Card upon completion of the chapter. Additionally, the newly improved Underground Labyrinth Season 3 is available for all players to enjoy while New Holy Relics for Goddess of Beauty Freyja and Mono of Blood and Iron have been updated. The Holy War Festival's Three-Year Anniversary celebration brings various in-game events for all players."

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross – 3rd Anniversary Holy War Festival ~Origin of the Sun Festival Draw: Provides the opportunity to earn [The Four Archangels] Mael of Sunshine. Existing heroes such as [Twisted Darkness] Berserk Estarossa, [Restored Memories] Elizabeth of Eternal Rebirth, and [Demon King's Deputy] Executioner Zeldris, as well as heroes of The Four Archangels or Demon, are offered in this draw as well. SSR heroes are guaranteed at 300 and 600 mileages, while the new hero [The Four Archangels] Mael of Sunshine is guaranteed at 900 mileages.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross – 3rd Anniversary Special Thank You Draw: Players will obtain a chance to earn a total of 264 heroes, which is the largest scale. For 14 days, 7DS 3rd Anniversary Special Thank You Part 1 Pick Up Ticket will be provided everyday to participate in 7DS 3rd Anniversary Special Thank You Part 1 Pick Up Draw. This ticket can be used to earn 11 heroes (a maximum of 154 heroes for 14 days). During the second part of the festival, players can access a maximum of 110 heroes with the 7DS 3rd Anniversary Special Thank You Part 2 Step Up Ticket.

3rd Anniversary Holy War Festival Check-in Event: Participating players who check in can obtain a maximum of 200 Diamonds for the 28 days.

Global 3rd Anniversary Special Mission: Comprised of 5 different missions, rewards like 3rd Anniv. Holy War Festival Tickets (10 tickets) and UR Evolution Pendant are provided upon completion of each and every mission

3rd Anniversary Holy War Festival Goddesses' Lucky Cards Event: Composed of 10 stages, rewards can be earned by picking a card using an item provided during the gameplay. Players can earn various items, including an Event Costume for the new hero [The Four Archangels] Mael of Sunshine, Global 3rd Anniversary Card Pack, and growth materials.

Event Boss Battle – Aboru: Rewards will be provided based on the accumulated score of clearing the event boss battle. In-game items earned during the event boss battle can be exchanged for rewards at the exchange shop, including the Global 3rd Anniversary Lucky Bag Ticket, Event Costume for new hero [The Four Archangels] Mael of Sunshine, and Global 3rd Anniversary Card Pack.